534 12th St, King William, VA 23181

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BDRM (possibly 4) 2 BA TRI-LEVEL HOME in the Wistar Village subdivision in Henrico County! Step in the front entrance & find the 1st level LR area with hardwood floors and picture window and access to a eat-in kitchen w/plenty of newly painted wood cabinetry, SS appliances & NEW laminate floor. Off the EIK is the stairway to the basement level where you will find a huge family room w/a brick WBFP that is the perfect spot to relax or entertain or could even be an extra bedroom, a full bath with tiled shower, and the laundry/utility room that can also access the garage. Two sets of French doors in the family room lead to the 24X15 concrete patio and the private back yard with an 10X8 detached shed. Accessible from the LR is the 2nd level that houses the primary bedroom w/6X2 and 5X2 closets, 2 more BDRMs, all with C/FANS and carpet, a hall linen closet & the shared full hall BA w/a double vanity w/storage, tiled tub & shower. Great location close to restaurants, shopping and the interstate, this one won’t last long! Newer roof (2014) and Newer HVAC (2014)! SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR TODAY.