Real Estate

534 12th St, King William, VA 23181

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRARE WATERFRONT OPPORTUNITY IN DOWNTOWN WEST POINT WITH AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS, EXPANSIVE RIVERVIEWS, DEEP WATER ACCESS, AND A FLOATING DOCK!! Charm Abounds w/ arched doorways, original trim and original hardwood floors throughout! Spacious Eat-in Kitchen and separate Dining Room! Huge Living Room w/side porch access! 2 Spacious bedrooms and full bath on the first floor! The second level boasts 2 more oversized bedrooms, half bath and walk in attic space! Full basement ready to be finished w/sheetrock, "island/bar top" and barn-style door already in place! Updates include roof and gutters (2012), Replacement windows throughout, freshly painted upstairs, updated electrical incl. panel box. The Det. block building is a blank canvas w/water and electric already in place! LIMITLESS POSSIBILITIES W/THIS CHARMER!! Located on 3 city lots and complete w/a screened in porch to enjoy those summer rivah nights!! NO FLOOD INSURANCE REQUIRED!! THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!! SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY!!!

