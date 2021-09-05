Douglas-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Douglas, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Douglas. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1246 Bryan Street W, Douglas, 31533

4 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Ranch style home features 4 bedroom 2 bath, enclosed rear porch area and leveled backyard!

For open house information, contact Veda E. Nembhard, Ramzee Realty Group, Inc. at 770-482-6800

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9013830)

310 Touchton Dr, Douglas, 31533

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,359 Square Feet | Built in None

THIS HOME CREATES A COUNTRY FEEL WITH ITS UNIQUE CONTEMPORARY COUNTRY DESIGN............Kitchen boast a total new look!!! The wooden staircase, tall ceilings, and fireplace create a coziness for family gatherings or just to relax. Main bath has large walk in closet, separate make up vanity for the lady of the house and a double sink vanity on other side of bath It also offers an oversized glassed tile shower, cabinets have new paint and knobs, the counter tops have been updated, new sink, and faucet. The sun porch could be utilized for larger dining area or just a relaxing room. Laundry room is large enough for freezer or two. Upstairs you will find two good sized bedrooms and a bath and also an office that looks down to the den from a little balcony. The 12x12 outside storage room is wired and connected to security system with home. There is a screened attached area that was used as a grilling and entertaining area with friends. THIS IS A READY TO MOVE IN HOME!!!! $245,000.00

For open house information, contact Jane Carver, RE/MAX Cobblestone at 912-490-7629

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-110016)

1007 Frederica Lane, Douglas, 31533

5 Beds 4 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,891 Square Feet | Built in None

FEELS LIKE A RESORT! This gorgeous home located in Greensway Subdivision in the Douglas Golf and Country Club has the entire family in mind. Outside living features a large pool covered by a gigantic screen that connects to a 784 sq. foot pool house. Beautifully landscaped, the pool decking, terraces and lounging areas have ALL recently been painted and new screens installed. The main house, just as fabulous as the outside, features wood flooring throughout, soaring ceilings and two stair cases. As you enter, the main staircase leads to an open living area for the 3 upstairs bedrooms & bathrooms, pus a bonus room. The Downstairs features a state of the art kitchen with granite countertops, gas cooktop and stainless steel appliances. A sit down bar separating the kitchen & large family room has a massive stone fireplace. A spacious master bedroom with double vanities has a walk- in shower, large garden tub, Plus His & Hers walk-in closets.

For open house information, contact Susan Brooker, RE/MAX Cobblestone at 912-490-7629

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-109866)

4471 Douglas Broxton Hwy, Broxton, 31519

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in None

There is nothing like LAKE LIFE...take a look at this brand new listing! This beautiful 1781 square foot home offering three bedrooms and two baths has views of the water the minute you walk through the front door. A beautiful kitchen with granite and plenty of storage, a cozy fireplace to keep warm in the winter, french doors opening to a beautiful master suite with a HUGE walk in shower and a sitting area over looking the lake. Then you add an outside living area with a screened back porch, open deck area for the grill...all overlooking lake life just a few steps away! Call to schedule seeing this beautiful home! Asking price of $259,900.

For open house information, contact Shawn Knight, Property Hunters of South Georgia, LLC at 912-384-4663

Copyright © 2021 Douglas Coffee County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DCCRBGA-110017)

