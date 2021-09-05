Top homes for sale in Mcalester

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Mcalester, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mcalester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

810 E Polk Avenue, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 860 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Great starter home or investment opportunity. Remodeled home with new flooring, fixtures, appliances, paint, garage door, new vinyl windows, siding and central heat/air unit. This one has custom built solid wood cabinets. Shaded back yard with complete fencing. Great location, minutes from the hospital, shopping, and local schools. Home will qualify for all financing types once sellers finish up all the final touches.

For open house information, contact Lori Bell, Shelly Howard Real Estate at 918-424-1735

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2115831)

206 E South Avenue, Mcalester, 74501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1964

PERFECTLY REDONE WITH NEW SHINGLES, NEW CABINETS IN THE STUNNING KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKING WITH STAINLESS STEEL OUTFITED APPLIANCES, NEW FLOORING AND A FRESH & MODERN LOOK THRU-OUT! Some benefits this home has is a flexible floor plan with optional living rooms and 4 bedrooms! The 4th bedroom is private and perfect for college kids, or aging parents. Such a flexible home, perfect location and move-in ready and will pass any financing terms! Call today for a convenient tour.

For open house information, contact Kristy Balch, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2123618)

1612 E Osage Drive, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,509 Square Feet | Built in 1955

CALL ME BEAUTIFUL! Large open 8 room home! Music Room, sun room, dining room & Library in this beauty! Kitchen has almost all new cabinets, gas Cook stove, appliances and an island ! New heat & air, appliances, lights, bathrooms, and wood flooring! This is a must see property! All updated, fresh paint, ceiling fans and canned lighting. Large front porch for those rocking chairs in the evening, and a garage. Basement has a storm cellar built as a bomb shelter with electric and water.

For open house information, contact Shirley Donaldson, C21/Shirley Donaldson Inc at 918-426-4343

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2129225)

1321 S 3Rd, Mcalester, 74501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Come see this cute little fixer upper. Some updates have been started but it needs your finishes. Motivated seller says bring offers!!! Split floor plan, attached garage. Cozy little home ready for you to finish updating it. Great location in south Mcalester.

For open house information, contact Lori Bell, Shelly Howard Real Estate at 918-424-1735

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2116871)

With Mcalester Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

