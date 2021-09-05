House hunt Kaufman: See what’s on the market now

(Kaufman, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Kaufman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1564 County Road 107A Road, Kaufman, 75142 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This beautiful custom home with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bath sits on 2 acres plus. Open layout with high ceilings, recess lighting in the living room and master bedroom, it has decorative lighting throughout the house and lots of natural light. Kitchen and restrooms have beautiful custom cabinets with quarts countertops, two fire places one in the living area and one in the master bedroom. Double custom front doors. Custom Grill outside. Extra large garage, size 30 x 24 and a lot of extra lighting outside the house also. There are many, many hidden extras.

For open house information, contact Jorge Ayala, Citiwide Properties Corp. at 972-805-4399

2069 Wildcat Trail, Crandall, 75114 3 Beds 2 Baths | $242,990 | 1,518 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home plan with a lighted front porch and back patio. Enjoy the indoors as well with a quality gourmet kitchen that includes base level kitchen granite countertops, base level stainless steel dishwasher and smooth top cooktop. Relax in the main bedroom suite with a luxurious bathroom that includes a 5-foot shower. Home features throughout include with 15 or 16 SEER Puron energy efficient heating and cooling system per community guidelines and weather stripping around exterior doors. Photos shown here may not depict the specified home and features. Elevations, exterior/ interior colors, options, available upgrades, and standard features will vary in each community and may change without notice. May include options, elevations, and upgrades (such as patio covers, front porches, stone options, and lot premiums) that require an additional charge. Call for details.

For open house information, contact Wildcat Ranch Community Manager D.R. Horton - DFW East

418 Creekside Drive, Crandall, 75114 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,459 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Check out this 3-3-2 home with large lot at the end of cul de sac!! This amazing home features spacious family room with exposed brick wall & wood burning fire place open to the beautiful island kitchen and the sunroom with awesome views. This home would be great for the mother in law or work from home crew as it offers an office space or second living area and full 2nd kitchen. Large bedrooms with walk in closets & updated baths plus huge utility room. Outdoor amenities abound with large covered back porch, water well, secluded deck, storage building & work shop. Endless possibilities! Buyer and buyer's agent to verify all information and responsible for all due diligence.

For open house information, contact James Matlock, Matlock Realty at 972-476-6706

2122 Jasper Boulevard, Kaufman, 75142 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,999 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath, and 2 living room home on 1 acre! All the hard work is done and all that is left is moving in. 2 bedrooms and full bath and extra living room, master bedroom and bonus room on other side of the home. Open concept living from kitchen to dining to living room. Wonderful mother-in-law suite behind home with full kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Plenty of space for goats and chickens in the back yard with great storage to keep your lawn mower and tools. Quite country scene but minutes from HWY 175.

For open house information, contact Kelsey Davis, Elsie Halbert Real Estate, LLC at 972-962-2110