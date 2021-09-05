CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky football: Transfers bring a new look to Wildcats

By Joe Cox
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not have been unexpected, but it was impressive. For months, Kentucky fans had heard speculation about what could happen with Penn State transfer Will Levis at quarterback and Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson at wide receiver. While the obvious tools of both athletes were abundantly clear, what might not have been was how, due largely to their influence, Kentucky looked … well, not like the same old Kentucky.

