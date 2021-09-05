CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 shootings leave one person dead, several others injured in Owensboro

By Noah Alatza
WTVW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A series of shootings rocked the City of Owensboro early Sunday morning, officials said. Police said the first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Officers were called to the hospital for an adult male who arrived suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police said it appears he was shot while driving on Scherm Road. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

