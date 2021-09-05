Check out these homes on the Manchester market now

(Manchester, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Manchester than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3610 North Highway 11, Manchester, 40962 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Once upon a time there was a family whom decided they wanted to build a new house and that is exactly what they did in 2000. They built a house as comfortable, and inviting as baby bears soup. They needed A good size living room, dining area, and fully functionally kitchen complete with all appliances, and a pantry. The full hall shared bath and laundry center just added to their wonderful home. 2 Bedrooms, one of which actually was the space intended for 2 bedrooms. This space is just like the rest of the home, comfy as baby bears bed. Blacktop driveway, picnic shelter, outbuilding and creek, plus the covered front porch are all added enjoyments of this comfortable home. There is also a she shed that she used for grooming dogs, complete with a private 1/2 bath, tub, and counters, This part of the property can be used all seasons as it has heat/air. This property is joined by a creek, enjoyable to see and not in a flood zone. The convenience of this unrestricted property has been another grand features the owners have enjoyed about their home. Their work and your want makes for a perfect match. Call to view, and soon you too could be enjoying the comfort as they are.

For open house information, contact Pam S Harms, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-878-0021

1323 Hogskin Road, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 2004

27 beautiful acres plus 3 bedroom home!!! If you are looking for a home in the country with plenty of land, this may be the one! Charming three bedroom, two bath home built in 2004 has hardwood flooring throughout and a large open concept kitchen and living area. Cozy front covered porch for enjoying the mountain views and partially completed deck in the back. You get all this plus 27 acres perfect for farming, recreation or building. Also included is a spacious barn with four stalls , a loft for hay and a feed room. The barn also has a large room with a wood burning stove. Another building is also included that can be used for storage or a smokehouse. This home has so much to offer everyone in the family! Don't let it get away!

For open house information, contact Donna White, Sallie Davidson, Realtors at 606-877-3000

919 Ball Road, Manchester, 40962 3 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Farmhouse lovers dream! Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, formal dining room and plenty of outdoor living spaces. This home is designed for entertaining. This 50 acre farm includes an acre sized pond and a four stall barn.

For open house information, contact Andrew Sester, RE/MAX Property Professionals at 606-862-0555

3678 Hwy 3630, Annville, 40402 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to your new country home! This well-maintained, fully brick home with a covered carport and blacktop drive includes 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths, living room, and kitchen-dining room combination,. There is also a 1,218 square feet unfinished basement that is full of possibilities. Original hardwood flooring throughout most of home. Home has been recently painted along with installation of new linoleum and carpet. Washer/Dryer hook-up in basement. Property also includes a metal storage building with electricity. This home is conveniently located to stores and the new KY-30 which makes for a quick trip to I-75. Buyer must satisfy property boundaries and square footage of home.

For open house information, contact Tonya L Farmer, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-878-0021