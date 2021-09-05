Take a look at these homes for sale in Marianna

(Marianna, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marianna will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2932 Jefferson Street, Marianna, 32446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1930

3/2 Currently zoned commercial but much potential for a residential swap. Located on Jefferson St, downtown Marianna, with curb appeal for days!!! This beautiful historic building has a wrap around porch for sitting or entertaining along with plenty of parking space. With a few updates and a little TLC this could be someone's forever home!

For open house information, contact Kristy Wikle, American Gold Realty at 850-209-8870

2940 Dogwood Street, Marianna, 32446 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,833 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Adorable 3/2 bungalow style home with 1833 sq feet of living space located in the heart of Marianna. Close to schools, shopping, and medical care. Home is situated on a large corner lot on a hill with beautiful views of the surrounding neighborhood. Well-built spacious back deck perfect for morning coffee and watching the sunrise. Original hardwood floors through-out. One level living makes this home perfect for a lifetime. Come and see this lovely place you can call home.

For open house information, contact Hope Stephenson, Florida Showcase Realty, LLC at 850-209-9077

3069 6Th Street, Marianna, 32446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,570 Square Feet | Built in 1956

A true mid century gem!! This home has all of the midcentury modern lines on the exterior and the interior. This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom home in downtown Marianna. It features beautiful vaulted and beamed tongue and groove ceilings! The home has a lot of architectural elements that make it truly unique to its era of the 1950s. Currently the living room is being used as a large master bedroom. This room features floor to ceiling windows, a gas log fireplace and built in bookshelves. There is an additional den with a stone gas fireplace, spacious kitchen with dining room. Two of the bedrooms have a jack and jill bathroom between them. The master bedroom has en suite bathroom. The roof was replaced in 2019. There is an attached two car carport and spacious yard.

For open house information, contact Lauren M Lyons, Chipola Realty at 850-482-7788

5140 10Th Avenue, Malone, 32445 2 Beds 1 Bath | $29,500 | Manufactured Home | 624 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Nice starter home in the quiet city of Malone, Fl. Investors, this would make a great investment property.

For open house information, contact Clayton Patrick, Properties South Land, LLC at 334-793-0079