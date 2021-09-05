CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sault Ste. Marie, MI

Take a look at these homes on the market in Sault Sainte Marie

Sault Ste. Marie Daily
Sault Ste. Marie Daily
 4 days ago

(Sault Sainte Marie, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sault Sainte Marie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vJSM_0bnMojuc00

11550 16 1/2 Mile Road, Barbeau, 49710

4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

1000 ft of River frontage on the St. Mary's River on NEEBISH ISLAND the Upper Peninsula's best kept secret. 30 acres on the northbound side of the shipping channel just miles from the Soo Locks. A five minute ferry boat ride from Barbeau to Neebish Island and you are enjoying island life. This family owned resort has nine 2 bedroom cottages (three of the cabins were built in 2004) and a main house with 2 apartments above facing the river. The resort has the only grocery store and ice cream on the island making great added income from the weekly renters as well as the local islanders. Campground is licensed for 65 and is already set up for 30 full hookup's. Large community hall and game room perfect for family reunions and kids hangout space has full bath house for men and women.

For open house information, contact Bethanne Masse, Century 21 Northland Houghton Lake at 989-366-1801

Copyright © 2021 Water Wonderland Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WWMLSMI-201811986)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Viw1C_0bnMojuc00

16352 S Scenic Dr, Barbeau, 49710

1 Bed 0 Bath | $998,000 | Cabin | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Snow is gone and we are on it. Look for more pics, video and mapping soon. 11 miles of trails, 1530 acres, hunting cabin, St. Mary's River across the street and the launch just a few minutes south. 2 lakes (walleye & bass), flyway and hunting, hunting, hunting. Some fenced, timber, rocks.

For open house information, contact AGENT OUTSIDE, OUTSIDE OFFICE at 906-632-7336

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-331)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314oC2_0bnMojuc00

14294 S Riverside Drive, Dafter, 49724

4 Beds 4 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,432 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This gorgeous completely remodeled home features an open floor plan with over 4400 square feet of amazing space with outbuildings and a large beautiful fish filled Pond on 40 acres. As you walk into your new home, you are greeted by a large great room with fireplace and loft that has an open view from the large windows to a picture perfect landscape. The large kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops for accommodating big families and guests. The custom cabinets are equipped with silent-shut technology. The Master includes a full bath with a stand alone tub and granite countertop and a reading or studying area for quit time. Stay warm with the spacious attached and detached heated garages and kick back to enjoy the beautiful serenity of it all.

For open house information, contact Justin Tibble, REOZOM REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 810-987-1100

Copyright © 2021 Northern Great Lakes Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TAAR-1890042)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2990M9_0bnMojuc00

111 E 20Th Ave, Sault Ste Marie, 49783

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1991

The large living room features a fireplace, built in oak bookshelves, French doors leading into the office/den, and patio doors that open to a large open deck. The main level has 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with a jet tub. The basement has a large family room/bonus room, an extra bedroom, and full bath. basement also has lots of dry storage space. NEW furnace in 2020.

For open house information, contact Carly B. Woods, RE/MAX NorthStar Realty at 906-635-1000

Copyright © 2021 Eastern Upper Peninsula Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EUPBRMI-21-46)

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

Sault Ste. Marie Daily

With Sault Ste. Marie Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

