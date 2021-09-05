Take a look at these homes on the market in Sault Sainte Marie

(Sault Sainte Marie, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sault Sainte Marie will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

11550 16 1/2 Mile Road, Barbeau, 49710 4 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in None

1000 ft of River frontage on the St. Mary's River on NEEBISH ISLAND the Upper Peninsula's best kept secret. 30 acres on the northbound side of the shipping channel just miles from the Soo Locks. A five minute ferry boat ride from Barbeau to Neebish Island and you are enjoying island life. This family owned resort has nine 2 bedroom cottages (three of the cabins were built in 2004) and a main house with 2 apartments above facing the river. The resort has the only grocery store and ice cream on the island making great added income from the weekly renters as well as the local islanders. Campground is licensed for 65 and is already set up for 30 full hookup's. Large community hall and game room perfect for family reunions and kids hangout space has full bath house for men and women.

16352 S Scenic Dr, Barbeau, 49710 1 Bed 0 Bath | $998,000 | Cabin | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Snow is gone and we are on it. Look for more pics, video and mapping soon. 11 miles of trails, 1530 acres, hunting cabin, St. Mary's River across the street and the launch just a few minutes south. 2 lakes (walleye & bass), flyway and hunting, hunting, hunting. Some fenced, timber, rocks.

14294 S Riverside Drive, Dafter, 49724 4 Beds 4 Baths | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,432 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This gorgeous completely remodeled home features an open floor plan with over 4400 square feet of amazing space with outbuildings and a large beautiful fish filled Pond on 40 acres. As you walk into your new home, you are greeted by a large great room with fireplace and loft that has an open view from the large windows to a picture perfect landscape. The large kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops for accommodating big families and guests. The custom cabinets are equipped with silent-shut technology. The Master includes a full bath with a stand alone tub and granite countertop and a reading or studying area for quit time. Stay warm with the spacious attached and detached heated garages and kick back to enjoy the beautiful serenity of it all.

111 E 20Th Ave, Sault Ste Marie, 49783 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1991

The large living room features a fireplace, built in oak bookshelves, French doors leading into the office/den, and patio doors that open to a large open deck. The main level has 4 bedrooms, including a master suite with a jet tub. The basement has a large family room/bonus room, an extra bedroom, and full bath. basement also has lots of dry storage space. NEW furnace in 2020.

