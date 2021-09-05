House hunt Hereford: See what’s on the market now

(Hereford, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hereford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

421 Ave J, Hereford, 79045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction on 421 Ave J. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage with an open kitchen, dining, and living concept, isolated master bedroom, separate laundry room, granite counter tops throughout the home. Call or text me 806-236-3410 for more details.

818 Columbia, Hereford, 79045 4 Beds 3 Baths | $235,900 | Farm | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Built in 2007. Open floor plan with 5 year old vinyl plank and carpet. Breakfast bar. Office or dining room. Isolated owner bed room. Owner bath: double vanity, tub, separate shower and giant walk in closet. Additional isolated owner bed with separate bath. Jeldwen double pane windows. Eve lighting, pergola, storage building and sprinkler system. Covered patio with storm cellar.

210 Cr 516, Hereford, 79045 3 Beds 1 Bath | $134,500 | Farm | 1,373 Square Feet | Built in None

County home 12.5 miles SE of Hereford off CR 1259. 10 acres and 2550 sqft shop. Shop in wired and concrete floor. Cash or conventional only. Property is in Castro County with a Hereford Address. 20 minutes from Hereford or Dimmitt.

306 W 7Th St, Hereford, 79045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in None

Cute 3 bed 2 bath with 1 car garage and basement. CASH OR CONVENTIONAL ONLY. Call or text me to schedule a showing 806-236-3410

