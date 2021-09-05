Riverton-curious? These homes are on the market
(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
I f you are looking for lots of space with room to grow and spectacular views, don't miss this well built cabin on 35 acres. The main level offers a kitchen area, living room and full bath. The upper level offers a large Master Suite with changing room and walk-in closet. This home needs minimal finish work so bring your imagination. Call Lynn Ritter today for your private showing!
For open house information, contact Lynn Ritter, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827
All on one level home located on the Wind River Reservation. The spacious living room offers ample natural light through the good sized windows and flows into the kitchen/dining room combination. Nice cabinets offer plenty of storage throughout the kitchen area. You will love the elbow room the 2.5 +/- acres of leased land offers. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today to ask about potential owner financing!
For open house information, contact Skye Coleman-Weisz, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827
Looking for a sound investment? Then head out to this 4 bed, 3 property. The main level is charming with its hardwood floors & arched doorways. The large living & dining room are great for those family gatherings. There are two bedrooms & one bath as well. The upper living are has a studio living feel to it with its own kitchen & bath. The lower living offers its own laundry, kitchen & bath as well. The upper & lower living quarters have a separate entrance as to not disturb. Call Skye or Venessa today!
For open house information, contact Skye Coleman-Weisz, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827
This Architectural Delight sets in a forest like setting. Clean, crisp & well maintained describe this "special" home! This home is light and airy with lots of space for those large wall items. This property is well maintained. There's an additional 1 bedroom living quarter that is fully furnished and equipt too. It also has a separate drive approach with a deck & garden area, storage shed, fenced yard with sprinkler system, surrounded by mature trees and shrubs. Priced under market. Don't miss this one!!
For open house information, contact Kate Martin, RE/MAX All Star, REALTORS at 307-856-7827
Comments / 0