Riverton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Riverton, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Riverton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

52 Last Chance, Riverton, 82501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,586 Square Feet | Built in 2014

I f you are looking for lots of space with room to grow and spectacular views, don't miss this well built cabin on 35 acres. The main level offers a kitchen area, living room and full bath. The upper level offers a large Master Suite with changing room and walk-in closet. This home needs minimal finish work so bring your imagination. Call Lynn Ritter today for your private showing!

10229 Hwy 789, Riverton, 82501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,438 Square Feet | Built in None

All on one level home located on the Wind River Reservation. The spacious living room offers ample natural light through the good sized windows and flows into the kitchen/dining room combination. Nice cabinets offer plenty of storage throughout the kitchen area. You will love the elbow room the 2.5 +/- acres of leased land offers. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today to ask about potential owner financing!

112 E Adams, Riverton, 82501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,176 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Looking for a sound investment? Then head out to this 4 bed, 3 property. The main level is charming with its hardwood floors & arched doorways. The large living & dining room are great for those family gatherings. There are two bedrooms & one bath as well. The upper living are has a studio living feel to it with its own kitchen & bath. The lower living offers its own laundry, kitchen & bath as well. The upper & lower living quarters have a separate entrance as to not disturb. Call Skye or Venessa today!

220 W Mountain View, Riverton, 82501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Architectural Delight sets in a forest like setting. Clean, crisp & well maintained describe this "special" home! This home is light and airy with lots of space for those large wall items. This property is well maintained. There's an additional 1 bedroom living quarter that is fully furnished and equipt too. It also has a separate drive approach with a deck & garden area, storage shed, fenced yard with sprinkler system, surrounded by mature trees and shrubs. Priced under market. Don't miss this one!!

