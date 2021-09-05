CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixa, MO

Take a look at these homes for sale in Nixa

Posted by 
Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 4 days ago

(Nixa, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nixa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kfMxD_0bnMofNi00

1446 South Antietam Road, Republic, 65738

3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Striking home! Excellent location in Republic Schools. The exterior of the home begins with sharp curb appeal of brick/stone/wood front, wide 3 car driveway, front & back sprinkler system, covered front porch, privacy fence with 2 gates, and backs up to a large pasture, giving it a sense of space. Inside hosts 2 living areas, split floorplan, open concept regarding the kitchen/dining/hearth area, engineered wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, dedicated laundry room, mud room area with bench seat & built-ins, raised ceilings, and a great flow. The kitchen hosts granite countertops, granite island, tile backsplash, composition sink, dark stained stacked cabinets, black & stainless appliances, and centrally located. The hearth is just a great feature...it's a good size offering corner gas fireplace with stone/wood mantel, and engineered wood flooring. The master is tucked away...fairly large room, providing crown molding , split vanity, raised & granite countertops, tile floors, garden tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closets with built in's. This home shows well. Great floorplan. It's a Must See!

For open house information, contact Evan M DeShong, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60198362)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l9Ut_0bnMofNi00

4475 East Cross Timbers Street, Springfield, 65809

6 Beds 7 Baths | $774,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,302 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Stunning custom built walk-out basement home nestled in trees and offering privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Emerald Park subdivision in southeast Springfield. Situated on an oversized lot the home is bright with large windows and soaring ceilings, open living spaces, beautiful hardwood floors and high quality finishes throughout. The chef's kitchen boasts a commercial-style gas stove, double wall ovens, a large island with 2nd sink, a vaulted ceiling with beautiful truss work, and a wet bar in between the dining areas. Welcome guests into the large great room or relax in the hearth room adjacent to the kitchen; this home is truly set up for entertaining. The main level also features the Master Suite, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, a spacious office with custom wood paneling, a half bath, and a large laundry room with a convenient drop zone. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and ample closets/storage space. In the basement there are 3 more large bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. Plus a very functional basement layout with a family room, recreation room, wet bar, storage room and more. Enjoy the outdoors on either of the two massive decks overlooking the large, tree-lined backyard. Don't miss the extra storage space under the home, accessible from the backyard. NEW Roof in Nov. 2019. Hardwood floors refinished Nov. 2020. New carpet in master bedroom. Emerald Park has a large zero-entry pool with splash pad, children's play area, pavilion, tennis courts, basketball court, and miles of sidewalks for long walks.

For open house information, contact Michelle Cantrell, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60196725)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSh2H_0bnMofNi00

713 North Montego Street, Nixa, 65714

3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2021

713 N. Montego St., Nixa, MO. Brand new one level home built by Kyle Phillips Quality Builders in Old Castle Estates. Split 3 bedroom, 2 full bath floor plan with hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops and 3 car garage. Nixa School District. Photo of similar home.

For open house information, contact Patrick J Murney, Murney Associates - Primrose at 417-823-2300

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60176016)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GD0N_0bnMofNi00

1379 West Paradise Drive, Nixa, 65714

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,685 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well maintained, walkout basement home on large corner lot. Main level has formal dining room, eat in kitchen, living room, primary bedroom with ensuite with dual vanities, jetted tub, walk in closet and walk in shower, two other bedrooms, and laundry. Basement has large living area, additional bedroom, office, dry bar, storage, and play area. Large deck, covered patio below, large yard with mature trees, two raised bed planters for garden, and fully irrigated yard, including a water feature. The oversized two car shop (30 x 25) has heat/air, is wired for 220 and an RV parking pad on the side of the shop. Roof on house and shop new in September 2019.

For open house information, contact Susan Herron, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

Copyright © 2021 Southern Missouri Regional MLS, LLC (SOMO). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSBORMO-60198122)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
51
Followers
218
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nixa, MO
Business
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Storage Room#Windows#Wood Flooring#Republic Schools#Old Castle Estates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Troutman, NCmooresvilletribune.com

4 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,000,000

Former builders home w/all the extras! Spread out in this gorgeous hard stucco luxury estate. Privacy abounds in the expertly landscaped fenced yard complete w/irrigation, hot tub, & huge water views out to the main channel on an oversized, double 1.06 acre lot. Entertain at the bar, theater room, billiards, deck or outdoor living area. Underground propane tank for the optional gas grill, gas dryer & multiple see through fireplaces throughout the home. Second living quarters w/full kitchen, family room & luxurious bedroom. Double door front entry, large windows/lots of windows throughout, decorative wood trim throughout, high, vaulted, cathedral ceiling in main living room, high ceilings throughout home, decorative trey ceilings in master bedroom & dining room, hardwood floors, hardwood floor inlays in entryway & dining room, granite & marble countertops, spacious bedrooms & closets, lots of storage space, oversized office space or optional home workout room/space. 1 year First American Home Warranty included. www.CKSelectRealEstate.com www.KirkHanson.com Kirk Hanson 704-788-2255.
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Bettendorf, IAQuad-Cities Times

4 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $599,900

EXQUISITE custom brick 1.5 story in desirable Linton Hills that is perfectly situated on EXCEPTIONAL .7 acre lot that provides private backyard w/ mature trees, established landscaping & backs to Palmer GC. Just steps from Hollowview Park, Bett Bike System, & PV’s Riverdale Heights Elem! Fantastic 2 story foyer looks into BRIGHT & SUNNY Great Rm w/ flr to ceiling windows, built-ins, gas frpl, & wet bar. IMPRESSIVE Office boasts BEAUTIFUL coffered ceiling, huge windows, & built-ins. ORGANIZED Kitchen w/ LARGE walk-in pantry, island, NEFF cabinetry, Thermadoor cooktop, & carrara marble tile floors. Tons of natural light thru abundance of windows & a door that leads to a TRANQUIL screened porch! Main flr Laundry Rm & Formal Dining! HUGE Master Suite w/ full Bath & His/Hers closets. SPACIOUS upper loft Family Rm w/ addt wet bar & leads to upper deck. On-suite, 2 addt BRs, full Bath & storage rm complete the upper level. Heated 3 car sideload gar w/ bsmt access & irrigation. Over 4500 fin!
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

OPEN HOUSE: Lakefront Home - 4 Bed/2 Bath - $550,000 - Saturday -

Sat., Sep 4, 2021, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. PROPERTY DETAILS: EXACTLY what you have been waiting for! This lakefront home is Osage Beach is located in the perfect cove location. Beautifully maintained and updated you will fall in love with this setting. Good parking on a gentle lot, walk right into the main level from the oversized lakeside deck, one of several lakeside sitting areas. Two bed, one bath on the main level and two bedrooms and a second full bath on the upper level. This house screams lake living and is the perfect spot to make TONS of memories. The dock and cove location are INCREDIBLE! Two 12X32 boat slips (one is filled in) one with an additional 4ft overhang to cover a 36ft boat, two PWC slips, AMAZING shaded sitting area and large bar/storage shed. Spend your days lounging on the deck under the brand new custom remote retractable shade, having lunch on the dock or laying on a raft. This is the set up everyone envisions when they think of lakefront living. Main level living make this ideal for full or part time living.
Los Angeles County, CAtheeastsiderla.com

A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
Florence, SCSCNow

4 Bedroom Home in Florence - $625,000

Welcome home to 535 Prestwick Drive. You will fall in love with this beautiful stone front, brick Westbrook home! Situated on a large corner lot it features over 4049 sq ft with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths and 2 half baths and an oversized 3 car garage. Can't forget the enormous bonus room!You'll also enjoy over 588 sq ft of outdoor living space to enjoy the gorgeous South Carolina weather. The sellers have completely updated the kitchen with high end THERMADORE professional appliances including a gas cooktop, built in oven and microwave and Bosch built in coffee maker.There is also a large walk in pantry.Through out the rest of the home there are so many upgrades such as a NEW TRANE HVAC, GAS PACK . NEW granite counters and beautiful backsplash, Gorgeous white painted cabinets,NEW hardware, they have replaced indoor lights and garage with LED efficient fixtures and bulbs,NEW gas logs in den, NEW fireplace surround and marble hearth,NEW chandeliers in main foyer and dining, NEW ceiling fans in den, guest room ,upstairs bedroom and outside porch,Upgraded home security system,NEW sinks and fawcets in Master bath, NEW counters,fawcet,mirror and sconces in powder room, 5 NEW toilets,New sconces in Living room,added stair trends. Refinshed hardwood floors. Outside the list continues with over 30 large trees removed and stumps ground,Removed overgrown shrubbery and added new mulch,Repaired and replaced almost all of the sprinkler system,Installed NEW 6" raingutters. Installed top of the line Hot Tub on back patio. This home offers an incredible amount of storage also. the walk in attic is incredible.Westbrook neighborhood is located on TRACES GOLF COURSE in west Florence.Beautiful meandering streets to walk and bike ride. Schools are: Lucy t Davis elementary, Sneed Jr. high and West Florence high school. Call today to see this beautiful home!
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $519,900

Awesome Country Club location! 3 bedrooms plus extra loft area! Great open floorplan on main level, with natural gas fireplace, and 9' ceilings. Large deck off the living room for outdoor living. Open kitchen and large pantry. As of Aug 2021, new kitchen appliances, vinyl plank flooring and carpet, and new paint throughout. Granite counters ordered and scheduled to be installed Sept 13. Large primary bedroom upstairs has vaulted ceilings, and oversized bathroom with separate walkin shower and soaking tub, walkin closet and separate toilet room. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs and generous bonus loft space for office, workout or play area. Dog runs are permitted. Great 2 car garage. Not part of Continental HOA . 30 day minimum rentals. Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of.
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Stanardsville, VADaily Progress

3 Bedroom Home in Stanardsville - $1,100,000

A remarkable property perched high on the southeastern slope of Powell Mountain with far-reaching, unobstructed mountain views. This custom home is sited on a gentle slope at 1,100 feet in elevation. This modern home takes full advantage of the views with a bank of windows in the living room featuring cathedral ceilings providing spacious living, lots of natural light and an open floor plan to the kitchen and access to the rear deck. The terrace level walk-out basement has a large family room with wood stove. The grounds are beautifully landscaped with many hardscape features. For the horse or livestock enthusiast, there is 6-stall center-aisle stable, show ring, 5 paddocks w/waterers, run-in shed, 2 Butler buildings & dog kennel.
Morganton News Herald

Morganton home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Morganton homes over 4,000 square feet in size. DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH! The opportunities are endless with this gorgeous well-constructed mid-century modern stone home. Perfect for those looking for a vacation home or AirBnB property for under $90/sq ft! You won't find another home like this in Marion. Four bedrooms, two and a half baths, dining, office, living room, laundry, and kitchen all on the main level. Heated and cooled upper level has two beds and full bathroom - just under 7' ceilings, not counted in HLA. Basement features a two car garage, two half baths and huge rec room. Roof replaced in 2018. High-speed internet (up to 940Mbps) available through Spectrum. Amazing lot on approximately one acre with long range views of the mountains. Just a stones throw from Asheville and Lake James. Downtown Marion is WALKING distance - this is truly "where main street meets the mountains"! This property is excellent for buyers who desire mountain views, a private and unique home, and all the amenities of a quickly growing vacation town!
Click2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
Huntersville, NCIndependent Tribune

4 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,450,000

Tucked into the Northeastern Huntersville corridor, find a uniquely designed, modern ranch built in 2018. Well-planned open concept floor plan is filled with natural sun light connecting the house & the outdoors. Entertain under an expansive covered patio (900+ sq ft) with 9’ x 20’- 5 panel sliding door, flowing seamlessly from main room for true indoor/outdoor living which includes composite decking with modern cable railings. Energy efficient and maintenance free in mind: poured concrete 4 ft crawl with finished cement floor; 12” inch I-beams with steal columns; sprayed foam insulation throughout including patio, garage and crawl; Large premium Pella aluminum clad triple pane windows with blinds inside glass; James Hardie cement board, commercial grade wood accent; forced air natural gas with Smart thermostats. 3 car garage + workshop area, large driveway and easy access garden set up on a quiet 1.47 acre setting. U shaped design offers great room with 12”+ ceilings, 4 bedrooms on one side, master on the other for privacy. No HOA. Minutes from Davidson, Birkdale Village and I-77.

Comments / 0

Community Policy