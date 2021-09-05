Take a look at these homes for sale in Nixa

(Nixa, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nixa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1446 South Antietam Road, Republic, 65738 3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Striking home! Excellent location in Republic Schools. The exterior of the home begins with sharp curb appeal of brick/stone/wood front, wide 3 car driveway, front & back sprinkler system, covered front porch, privacy fence with 2 gates, and backs up to a large pasture, giving it a sense of space. Inside hosts 2 living areas, split floorplan, open concept regarding the kitchen/dining/hearth area, engineered wood flooring, carpet in the bedrooms, dedicated laundry room, mud room area with bench seat & built-ins, raised ceilings, and a great flow. The kitchen hosts granite countertops, granite island, tile backsplash, composition sink, dark stained stacked cabinets, black & stainless appliances, and centrally located. The hearth is just a great feature...it's a good size offering corner gas fireplace with stone/wood mantel, and engineered wood flooring. The master is tucked away...fairly large room, providing crown molding , split vanity, raised & granite countertops, tile floors, garden tub, walk-in shower, and walk-in closets with built in's. This home shows well. Great floorplan. It's a Must See!

4475 East Cross Timbers Street, Springfield, 65809 6 Beds 7 Baths | $774,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,302 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Stunning custom built walk-out basement home nestled in trees and offering privacy at the end of a cul-de-sac in the highly desirable Emerald Park subdivision in southeast Springfield. Situated on an oversized lot the home is bright with large windows and soaring ceilings, open living spaces, beautiful hardwood floors and high quality finishes throughout. The chef's kitchen boasts a commercial-style gas stove, double wall ovens, a large island with 2nd sink, a vaulted ceiling with beautiful truss work, and a wet bar in between the dining areas. Welcome guests into the large great room or relax in the hearth room adjacent to the kitchen; this home is truly set up for entertaining. The main level also features the Master Suite, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, a spacious office with custom wood paneling, a half bath, and a large laundry room with a convenient drop zone. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with en suite bathrooms, and ample closets/storage space. In the basement there are 3 more large bedrooms, two of which have en suite bathrooms. Plus a very functional basement layout with a family room, recreation room, wet bar, storage room and more. Enjoy the outdoors on either of the two massive decks overlooking the large, tree-lined backyard. Don't miss the extra storage space under the home, accessible from the backyard. NEW Roof in Nov. 2019. Hardwood floors refinished Nov. 2020. New carpet in master bedroom. Emerald Park has a large zero-entry pool with splash pad, children's play area, pavilion, tennis courts, basketball court, and miles of sidewalks for long walks.

713 North Montego Street, Nixa, 65714 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,860 Square Feet | Built in 2021

713 N. Montego St., Nixa, MO. Brand new one level home built by Kyle Phillips Quality Builders in Old Castle Estates. Split 3 bedroom, 2 full bath floor plan with hardwood and tile floors, granite countertops and 3 car garage. Nixa School District. Photo of similar home.

1379 West Paradise Drive, Nixa, 65714 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,685 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well maintained, walkout basement home on large corner lot. Main level has formal dining room, eat in kitchen, living room, primary bedroom with ensuite with dual vanities, jetted tub, walk in closet and walk in shower, two other bedrooms, and laundry. Basement has large living area, additional bedroom, office, dry bar, storage, and play area. Large deck, covered patio below, large yard with mature trees, two raised bed planters for garden, and fully irrigated yard, including a water feature. The oversized two car shop (30 x 25) has heat/air, is wired for 220 and an RV parking pad on the side of the shop. Roof on house and shop new in September 2019.

