Chickasha, OK

Check out these homes on the Chickasha market now

Posted by 
Chickasha Journal
 4 days ago

(Chickasha, OK) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Chickasha. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bTL4A_0bnModcG00

710 W Michigan Avenue, Chickasha, 73018

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1940

{{{HONEY! STOP the CAR!}}} Looking for the perfect starter home in Chickasha Schools? We've found it! Located in the heart of the growing city of Chickasha and Move in Ready! Open living, dining and kitchen area. This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home sits on a large lot and has an oversized detached Garage with electric & hard to find 300sf basement, not included in footage, with a fireplace and the basement doubles as a storm shelter! Fully fenced large backyard with room for all your toys! This home also has 3 large pecan trees on the lot and is bordered by 1 on each side providing great shade and crop! Qualifies for First Time Buyer 100% Financing! HURRY & See this one TODAY! This one won't last long. KISS YOUR LANDLORD GOODBYE!

For open house information, contact Mindy Lynn Gallagher, Compass OKC Real Estate at 405-812-2523

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QV1pN_0bnModcG00

2297 County Street 2880 Street, Chickasha, 73018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,692 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Updated home with Granite in the kitchen, new flooring, newer roof, carport, and covered patio This one acre lot includes a shop, above ground pool, and still room to play. New roof in 2017. Fireplace uses propane & it will remain with the home. Spacious living, dining, and master bedroom. Oversized laundry allows room for sewing area and or storage. Water well on the south side the yard with well house. Old cistern just off the patio does not work; the pump handle is reserved as a collectors item. Play ground equipment is reserved. State of the art safe room in the garage with plenty of room for multiple people. Seller needs at least 24 hours notice to show but prefers after 5:00 on weekday's. can show anytime on weekends!

For open house information, contact Deb Sutterfield, C21/Mosley Real Estate at 405-222-2100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UG7RI_0bnModcG00

1728 S 19Th Street, Chickasha, 73018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,950 Square Feet | Built in 1935

CUTE BUNGALOW ON CORNER LOT RIGHT ACROSS FROM THE COLLEGE!!! 4 city lots and alley access offer lots of possibilities! Beautiful wood floors, 3 nice-sized bedrooms, large living room, formal dining, butler's pantry, and a LARGE DEN/BONUS ROOM THAT COULD BE A 4TH BEDROOM. Brand new CHA with transferable warranty. Overall, in good shape, but could use a little elbow grease to really shine. Fenced yard, shed, and lean-to storage.

For open house information, contact Wally Kerr, Kerr Team Real Estate at 405-321-8326

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0efiz6_0bnModcG00

3409 S 4Th Street, Chickasha, 73018

3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,527 Square Feet | Built in 1952

This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath stone home offers a huge backyard with a small house that could be converted to a guest house or game room. This spacious home boasts a huge family room with a corner fireplace and built-ins. The cozy formal living area features a mock fireplace & gorgeous hardwood floors that flow into the dining room. Enjoy the open feel from the kitchen into the family, giving plenty of space for entertaining. The master bath offers a full bath and 3 closets. The 360 sq. ft. sunroom (not included in the square footage) allows additional space for entertaining your family and friends. Call today to schedule your appointment to see this spacious home!

For open house information, contact Marla Howell, C21/Mosley Real Estate at 405-222-2100

Comments / 0

Chickasha Journal

Chickasha, OK
With Chickasha Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

