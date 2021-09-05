Take a look at these homes on the market in Safford

(Safford, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Safford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1028 W El Paso Place, Safford, 85546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,015 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This charming 3BR 2BA home was nicely updated in 2017-18 with granite counters and white cabinets in the kitchen and bathrooms. The neutral paint and flooring also make the home move-in ready. The bedrooms are together in the back of the home. Off the kitchen is a really nice covered carport that can be a covered patio as well. There is a fenced gate that gives it dual function. There's a laundry room off the porch with room for some extra storage. There is a good sized storage shed just off the side porch. The back of the house has two large slabs currently used as uncovered patio space. At one time, there was a permit for extra square footage. The extra-large backyard is surrounded by utility easements and there's a double gate in back for large vehicle/RV access. Tall pine trees provide shade to the setting sun. This sweet house won't be on the market very long so schedule your appointment today!

1295 S Kelson Place, Safford, 85546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,318 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This home in Copper Canyon was just built in 2018, and is right next to an open area with a playground! The home has two living areas which adds just a little extra space! The kitchen features granite countertops, and the master suite has a closet in both the bedroom AND the bathroom! Vaulted ceilings and an open concept make this home more spacious. The backyard has lush grass, sprinklers, covered and uncovered patio, plus a fire pit! There are solar panels on the roof, and buyer must qualify to assume solar loan separately from mortgage.

2182 S Shannon Rd, Safford, 85546 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,374 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful ranch home on almost 3/4 of an acre! This warm and inviting home is ready for new owners. Living room features a large brick/rock fireplace. Efficient galley kitchen with open dining area. Low maintenance landscape all around with breathtaking views of Mt. Graham that can be enjoyed from the large covered patio. Northernmost edge of lot is in a flood zone, currently flood insurance is not required. Buyer to verify. This beauty won't last! See it today!

1015 S 1St Ave, Safford, 85546 1 Bed 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 676 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Great starter home!! This property has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom with a shower. Right off the kitchen is an office with door leading to back yard.

