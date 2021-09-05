Top homes for sale in Gaylord

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

(Gaylord, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Gaylord. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ2b2_0bnMoZ2E00

2375 Bellewood Drive, Gaylord, 49735

6 Beds 4 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,367 Square Feet | Built in None

CRESTWOOD MANOR - This beautiful 6 bd/3.5 ba home sits on two lots on a quiet cul-de-sac. With approx. 1.5 acres and a home with plenty of room for living/entertaining, this is a MUST SEE! Main level features ~2806sqft, with 3 br/2.5 ba, living room, family room, large sun room, mud room and laundry room, as well as a roomy attached heated garage. The upper level has ~1974 sqft with 3 large bdrms, a 3/4 ba, large recreation area and plenty of storage. The ~1587sqft basement is approx. 75% finished and has 2 rooms with egress windows which can be used as office space or more bedrooms. The crawlspace is waterproofed by Foundation System of Michigan. SO MUCH TO SEE!!! And, if your looking for more room, the seller has a third lot, adjacent to the south, available for an additional amount.

For open house information, contact Joan Becker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Gaylord at 989-732-9555

Copyright © 2021 Water Wonderland Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WWMLSMI-201811751)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JViMo_0bnMoZ2E00

4248 Fazio, Gaylord, 49735

5 Beds 4 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Luxurious Golf course living at its BEST! Treetops North Estates enjoys all resort amenities including spa, pools & restaurants. Overlooking the beautiful Tom Fazio Premier Course, this 4-bed, 4-bath condo provides 3 levels of resort splendor. The ONLY condo within the North Estates with its own two-car garage! Main level includes a fantastic open floorplan, laundry & patio. Kitchen completely remodeled including gorgeous granite countertops. Lower level offers a lovely family room with a beautiful stone fireplace, a bar perfect for entertaining and a large deck. Bedroom quarters on 3rd level boast spectacular views of the course. Crisp and clean unit that has never been in the rental program. This masterpiece is truly a gem!

For open house information, contact Kurt Jacobs, Alpine Realty Group at 231-622-6282

Copyright © 2021 Northern Michigan MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMIMLS-465824)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XmcfO_0bnMoZ2E00

1302 N Heart Lake Drive, Gaylord, 49735

3 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in None

This delightful Up North home has a view of beautiful Heart Lake and has deeded easement to Fawn Lake! Two lakes at a stones throw. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath has hardwood and ceramic tile floors. A pullman style kitchen with plenty of storage and dining room that over looks Heart Lake. A spectacular 12' brick fireplace is a stunning center point of this home! Work shop in the garage.

For open house information, contact Amy Fiser, Century 21 Northland-Gaylord at 989-731-4221

Copyright © 2021 Water Wonderland Board of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WWMLSMI-201812139)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpQO0_0bnMoZ2E00

5326 Birch Way, Gaylord, 49735

3 Beds 3 Baths | $185,000 | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Immediate Occupancy. Fully functional 3 bedrooms/3 bath home, with walkout basement. Views of Otsego Lake with 3 easy access points. Easy to maintain lawn. Great neighborhood: several vacation homes as well as full time residents. High speed cable internet to make working from home a chinch! Call to schedule an appointment today.

For open house information, contact Anna Tomaski, Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors - Gaylord at 989-732-6777

Copyright © 2021 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-122630514)

