Take a look at these homes on the market in Great Bend

(Great Bend, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Great Bend will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5417 Apache Rd, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 2 Baths | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,123 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Come see this beautiful Bi-Level home in a quiet neighborhood. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new vinyl siding and some newer windows, sitting on a large lot with a privacy fence. Storage shed is included as a bonus. Call today for your showing!

5509 Eisenhower Ave, Great Bend, 67530 3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,770 | Single Family Residence | 1,255 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Don't miss this all brick maintenance free home. It features an updated kitchen with all newer appliances, newer windows, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, single attached garage. Metal storage shed for all your lawn equipment. This home has been maintained very well! Call Today for your private showing, it wont last long!

658 Sw 70 Rd, Great Bend, 67530 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,090,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,898 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Fabulous one of a kind brick home in central Kansas. Surrounded by 17.5 acres just one mile south of the Arkansas River. This home offers Geo-Thermal and solar panel energy which allows this to be a utility free home. Both central heat and air systems run off these state of the art features. It has an open kitchen layout to a formal living room and dining room. Top of the line appliances are surrounded with oak cabinets and granite counter tops from Brazil. Three bedrooms on the main level, both the master suite and junior master both have large bathrooms and walk-in closets. The third main floor bedroom could be utilized as a guest room or office. The house offers a large theater room and a unique, full sized basement. To round out this wonderful home, a oversized 3 car garage is attached as well as a 60 x 90 behlen building! Come take a look!

1223 Morton St, Great Bend, 67530 6 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 1929

Beautiful Arts & Crafts home with original woodwork and hardwood floors. Six bedrooms and two full baths. Spacious living room and dining room with window bench, kitchen with plenty of cabinets and breakfast nook, two bedrooms & full bath on main floor. Upstairs with three bedrooms and full bath with jetted tub and separate ceramic tile shower. Full basement with another bedroom, family room, utility room, mechanical room and plenty of storage and separate entrance. Two CH & CA units, new privacy fenced yard, single detached garage and carport on large corner lot.

