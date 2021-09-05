CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainview, TX

On the hunt for a home in Plainview? These houses are on the market

Plainview Post
Plainview Post
 4 days ago

(Plainview, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Plainview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSxAb_0bnMoVVK00

2105 S Date, Plainview, 79072

3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,170 Square Feet | Built in 1923

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 1 bath approximately 1,100 sq ft home, on a little over half an acre, just outside the city limits! The kitchen and bath were remodeled in 2018 and triple pane windows were installed and have a double life guarantee that will follow new owners. There is a tall 23 X 33 detached garage/workshop with 2 overhead doors, with one for RV parking, with electricity, insulated, concrete floor and heated by a wood burning stove! At the back of the property is a 7ft galvanized fenced in area to house your farm animals. You have a gas wall heater, 3 refrigerated A/C window units to keep you cool in the summer and the electric well pump provides great well water!

For open house information, contact Tiffani Mason, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-196)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WIvvc_0bnMoVVK00

2014 20Th, Plainview, 79072

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 870 Square Feet | Built in None

CUTE HOUSE conveniently located in Plainview. On the same street as an elementary school and a middle school. Has a nice clean cellar and a storage shed in a large backyard. Would be a great first home or investment property.

For open house information, contact Rachel Loafman, Wright Realty and Design at 806-559-9723

Copyright © 2021 Lubbock Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LAORTX-202105988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSarD_0bnMoVVK00

400 Mesa Circle, Plainview, 79072

5 Beds 5 Baths | $399,500 | Single Family Residence | 5,638 Square Feet | Built in None

This 5 bedroom, 5 bath, 2 story house with a basement has had major remodeling and updating. The living room has high ceilings all the way to the second floor. The staircase and the upstairs landing and wood railing are beautiful. There are three living areas, kitchen has all new appliances. The dining room is 22'x23', master bedroom is 16'x32' with a fireplace, his and her closets, nice bathroom with whirlpool type tub. The front entry has a portico. There are four air conditioners, four heating units, 16'x23' covered patio, 3 car garage. All on a large corner lot.

For open house information, contact Keith Billington, Billington Real Estate at 806-293-2572

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-825)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aOSZg_0bnMoVVK00

4124 Villa Dr, Plainview, 79072

3 Beds 1 Bath | $123,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home in Westgate with just over 1,400 sq ft, double car garage and a an approximately 10 X 9 sq ft concrete storm cellar located on a corner lot. The garage has a gas heater and a wall/window A/C unit, upgrades in both bathrooms and a wood burning stove fireplace in the living room incased in brick with bookcase built-ins on each side. The cellar is right outside the back sliding glass door along with an 8 X 12 rustic storage building, concrete slab and cozy little in-ground stone firepit. There is lots of potential with this cute home!

For open house information, contact Tiffani Mason, Street Real Estate at 806-293-9944

Copyright © 2021 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-189)

