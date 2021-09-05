Check out these homes on the Sturgis market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

(Sturgis, MI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sturgis. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ciy6g_0bnMoUcb00

525 Hawpatch Street, Lagrange, 46761

4 Beds 1 Bath | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in 1893

Large house ALERT!!!! This large historic 1890's home in the heart of LaGrange County is ready for new owners. With 4 bedrooms (3 up and one on the main), main floor laundry, and a HUGE KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE could be yours if the price is right. Two living rooms (one in the front and one in the back) of the home are perfect for large family gatherings. High ceilings, some replacement windows, a newer furnace, and less a year old hot water heater wrap up some of the features of this home. A detached 18x22 garage gives both storage and parking out of the winter weather. A newer metal roof, and plenty of room for the entire family or all your friends. Nearly 3000 square feet in total.

For open house information, contact Daniel Orlando, Mike Thomas Associates at 260-463-2881

Copyright © 2021 Northeastern Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEINAR-202132156)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA1nj_0bnMoUcb00

4225 S 00 Ew, Lagrange, 46761

2 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Mobile Home | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Check out this affordable country property. This home is on a beautiful country lot on just over 1 acre. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths and has had some updates over the years. The large deck is a perfect place to entertain or relax and enjoy the flowering trees and nature. The property also has a large carport as well as a 2 additional storage buildings. Check this one out today!

For open house information, contact Jesse Riegsecker, Bright Star Realty and Auctions LLC at 574-825-0704

Copyright © 2021 Elkhart County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECBORIN-202134974)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B8mOV_0bnMoUcb00

11225 W 805 N, Shipshewana, 46565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $588,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,282 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Perfect! Spacious lake front log home on a one acre lot with a detached garage and 28 x 40 pole building. This well designed home offers beautiful lake views from the living room with soaring ceilings or the upper level balcony. Large deck, great for relaxing or entertaining guests. Fish Lake is an all sports lake. Great way to enjoy your summer!

For open house information, contact Steve Miller, RE/MAX Results-Goshen at 260-490-1590

Copyright © 2021 Elkhart County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECBORIN-202126147)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FWbqR_0bnMoUcb00

405 S Sherman Street, Lagrange, 46761

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a home, this just may be it. Move in condition home . New metal roof, hardwood floors, double hung windows. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances included, new flooring. The list goes on and on. Must see . Sellers have requested all offers be submitted by 6 pm on Sunday Aug.22, 2021 Sellers will respond by Monday Aug.23,2021 6 pm

For open house information, contact Denise Scott, Lewis & Lambright Inc at 260-463-2013

Copyright © 2021 Northeastern Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEINAR-202133897)

