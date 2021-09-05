CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a home in Houston on Sunday. There weren't any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m., may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene, Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference.

