Check out these Dublin homes on the market

(Dublin, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1703 Greystone Road, Dublin, 31021 4 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | 3,383 Square Feet | Built in 1966

ELEGANT TRADITIONAL HOME WITH TIMELESS APPEAL is found in this quality custom home with 3300+ sq. ft., large rooms, many living areas including sunroom, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, plantation shutters, and much wood flooring. This fabulous home is easily updated to today's desired open plan! From large old magnolia trees to large front beautifully landscaped lawn, this home has so much to offer including a fabulous location close to the historic district, shopping, restaurants, hospitals, and Middle Georgia College. Unable to confirm whether 4th bedroom is included in sq. footage.

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535

1808 Pine Forest Circle, Dublin, 31021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | 2,375 Square Feet | Built in 1961

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING RENOVATION on this custom brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and very open! This brick beauty has truly been brought into 2021 with the creation of the open concept while maintaining some of the original charm which includes exquisite oak wood floors. The master is spacious and has split vanities, huge walk-in shower, and fabulous master closet. The kitchen has quartzite counters, beautiful unique island and dine-in bar seating and open to all living areas. The butler's pantry is a huge plus for this kitchen. Outside, there is a fabulous back porch and patio with pergola curtain rods remain but NOT drapes.

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535

514 Witherington Circle, East Dublin, 31027 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Why Pay rent own your own home, Great corner lot, Quiet Rural subdivision. A little Sprucing up and Your are Your own Landlord. Don't Wait call today for your Private Showing.

For open house information, contact Janice Nhare, Coldwell Banker Curry Resid at 478-272-2335

101 Lewis Street, East Dublin, 31027 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,500 | 2,054 Square Feet | Built in 1962

LARGE PRIVATE LOT, CUSTOM BRICK HOME, SEPARATE SUITE, AND WONDERFUL LARGE BRICK WORKSHOP! With 2054', this 4 bedroom, 3 bath has some original beautiful hardwood flooring, great floorplan, and potential to have in-law suite just off the sunroom. The HVAC was just replaced and the roof was replaced 3 years ago. Outside, there is a beautiful back yard with large patio, nice trees, separate fenced area for your dog, and fabulous brick workshop with electric, and lean-to. This home is located at the end of the street, so the lot is private.

For open house information, contact Yvonne S. Robertson, Century 21 Durden & Kornegay at 478-272-1535