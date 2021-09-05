CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

House hunt Seymour: See what’s on the market now

Seymour Today
Seymour Today
 4 days ago

(Seymour, IN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Seymour than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

983 James Avenue, Seymour, 47274

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,257 Square Feet | Built in 2008

You'll simply love being nestled into the scenery of this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home just on the outskirts of town! Quick access to I-65, Highway 11 & more will leave small commute times with a large amount of cozy once arriving home! The home offers an open & airy concept boasting a master suite with large walk-in closet. As you escape to the backyard you'll find an elevated deck overlooking a large fenced in backyard suited for plenty of entertaining! Newer updates include the Water Heater & Furnace. The cul-de-sac at the end of the lane offers the security of riding the bikes around, walking the dog, and all the activities with minimal traffic. Home is calling you to 983 James Avenue, See you soon! **HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS DUE 8/22 at 6pm.

For open house information, contact Chelsea Burrell, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-611-3912

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21808430)

827 Evergreen Drive, Seymour, 47274

3 Beds 1 Bath | $136,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,032 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Conveniently located near Gaiser Park & elementary schools, this 3 BR vinyl-sided ranch home is affordably priced; living room; applianced eat-in kitchen w/oak cabinets; double-pane windows; electric heat pump NEW in 2011; 1-car attached garage; privacy-fenced back yard w/wood deck & utility building.

For open house information, contact Steve Silver, RE/MAX Professionals at 812-522-8448

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21794798)

1838 Richards Drive, Seymour, 47274

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,319 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Ranch home with split floor plan. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and open to the dining room makes this home feel spacious. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master suite has full bathroom and walk-in closet. Laundry room right off the attached garage provides a great drop zone. Covered front porch and back patio give you outdoor spaces to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Erin Rothert, RE/MAX Professionals at 812-522-8448

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21799028)

206 E Dixon Street, Crothersville, 47229

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,355 Square Feet | Built in 1898

Investors take notice! Welcome to this spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Crothersville. Relax on the quaint covered front porch. All appliances included! Kitchen is filled with cabinet & counter space! Newer carpet in the living room & hallway. Water heater less than 5 years old. Inspections welcome at buyer's expense, but home is being Sold "AS-IS". Sewer work is needed before moving in.

For open house information, contact Jeremy L Ward, Ward Realty Services at 812-200-2838

Copyright © 2021 Southern Indiana REALTORS Association. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SIREAIN-202109488)

See more property details

