Check out these homes on the Beeville market now

(Beeville, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beeville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2881 Third Rd., Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,675 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This brick veneer home has been very well maintained and includes three bedrooms (split floorplan), two bathrooms and two living areas. The main bedroom is large and has a on-suite that has double vanities and a large tiled shower. The home has wooden posts framing the dining room area, tall vaulted ceilings and two sky lights in the living room area that allow in a lot of natural light. The flooring in the home is ceramic tile and vinyl wood look in the bedrooms. The eat-in kitchen boasts a nice amount of cabinet space, upscale granite counters and stainless steel appliances. There are two outdoor covered patio spaces for entertaining and a fenced area for your pets. A newer storage shed (2018) has been outfitted with electrical and a window unit. A three bay metal workshop with three roll top doors allows for extra parking, storage or workshop space and it has electric and water. There are two other areas that are fenced and or separate from the back yard that could be used for gardening, backyard poultry or an FFA or 4-H project. The metal roof was put on in 2019, new water softener, water well pressure tank, additional insulation added, water heater all replaced in 2018. AC was replaced in 2017 and the septic tank was pumped out a few months ago. The yard is immaculate and has a sprinkler system. Refrigerator, range, washer, dryer and camera systems will remain with the home.

For open house information, contact Korrina Russell, MGM Real Estate, LLC at 361-358-2010

47 Encino Loma, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Nestled in among the large oak trees sits this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath updated home. Home is 2,348 square feet with large bedrooms. The cathedral ceiling in the living area is accented with a double sided fireplace.Beautiful kitchen with large island with an open floor plan to dining area. There's even a backyard pergola that's perfect for those outdoor grilling occasions. Home exhibits a high pride of ownership and is waiting for the next family to enjoy. The .47 ac lot allows for plenty of elbow room.

For open house information, contact Scott Irby, Irby Properties Inc. at 361-522-8283

1555 Maryville Loop, Beeville, 78102 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is your home sweet home in the process of being built just for you! Come see this amazing open concept floor plan that offers 1,604 SqFt of living space with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath all with a modern touch! Located in the subdivision of Maryville Estates and just a drive away from San Antonio, Kenedy, Skidmore, Sinton, Portland and Corpus Christi!

For open house information, contact Patricia Morales, Keller Williams Coastal Bend at 361-225-7900

2071 Cr 502, Beeville, 78102 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,992 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Oak lined drive leads to this beautiful stucco home built in 2005.. The metal construction enables the grand open floor plan, with a span of approx. 55' to accommodate the entry, several seating areas along with dining and kitchen. The ceiling soars to 20' in this great room. while large glass panes on the north and south side enable one to see for miles. Entertainment style kitchen with custom cabinetry, double dishwashers, double oven, built in microwave, prep sink and warming drawer. Primary bedroom is complimented with a corner fireplace and the spacious bath has a center island for storage,2 water closets, 2 separate vanities with sinks, large walk in shower and jetted tub. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the east side of the house. A half bath and office complete this gorgeous home. 3 car garage, front covered porch and a covered back porch extends 77'. Also nearby is a gutted home of approx 4200 sq. ft . some new wiring, lots of potential. Older swimming pool which is very deep is located between the 2 houses.

For open house information, contact Janet DiMaggio, Rabe Real Estate, LLC at 361-358-1255