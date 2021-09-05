Check out these homes for sale in Natchitoches now

(Natchitoches, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Natchitoches will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

0 Rosehill Plantation Drive, Natchez, 71456 4 Beds 3 Baths | $735,280 | Single Family Residence | 2,828 Square Feet | Built in 2021

WATERFRONT LOT ON CANE RIVER! WOW! THIS ONE WOULD BE PERFECT FOR THE MAGAZINES OR IN A MOVIE ! PICTURESQUE WATERFRONT LOT THAT HAS A GRADUAL SLOPE DOWN TO THE WATER! THIS HOME IS TO BE BUILT BY DURAND BUILDERS & WAS DESIGNED BY JEFF BURNS, 4 BEDS 2.5 BATH WITH SO MANY EXTRAS WHERE DO I BEGIN ELEGANT MASTER SUITE SEPERATED FROM THE OTHER BEDS, SPA TUB HIS & HER WALKIN CLOSETS, SEPARATE CUSTOM SHOWER HUGE SOAKER TUB & DOUBLE VANITIES PRIVATE WATER CLOSET, 3 FIREPLACES IN THIS HOME, ONE IN FAMILY ROOM, 2ND IN THE KEEPING ROOM, 3RD IS OUTSIDE UNDER THE PUSH BUTTON SCREENED IN PATIO, A GREAT SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING, OUTDOOR KITCHEN AND BEADED CEILING. BACK INSIDE, YOU REALLY WILL ENJOY THE OPEN LIVING, DINING & KEEPING AREAS, SO YOU CAN SEE ACROSS THIS SPACIOUS LIVING AREA FROM THE DINING ROOM ALL THE WAY ACROSS TO THE LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE, OVERSIZED BREAKFAST BAR AND TOP OF THE LINE KITCHEN, DOUBLE GARGAE AND EXTRA 3RD STORAGE BAY ,STILL TIME TO CUSTOMIZE AND PUT YOUR FINISHING TOUCHES!

For open house information, contact STEVEN SEALE, STEVEN SEALE PROPERTIES, LLC at 318-445-3359

812 6Th Street, Natchitoches, 71457 2 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in None

Open floor plan. Large rooms with room to reconfigure and make it your own. These parcels are being sold together, address as (812 & 806 Sixth St) so you have room to build a second house or guest house. Will require repairs. Cash or conventional loan offers only.

For open house information, contact Shanna Braxton, Bolton Realty at 318-354-0404

230 Sirod Street, Natchitoches, 71457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in None

Walk to National Landmark Historic District. This home has is move-in ready and has had new roof, vinyl siding, windows, water lines, and appliances in recent years. Original hardwood floors in living room and dining room which are separated by French doors. Huge eat in kitchen has stainless stove, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Main bedroom has on-suite bathroom with tub/shower. Two additional bedrooms and hall bathroom with shower for family or guests. Separate utility room has Maytag washer and dryer and second refrigerator plus tons of storage. Storage room off carport and separate storage building in back yard. All furnishings and items are negotiable separately which makes this a perfect second home property that can already be furnished and ready to enjoy. Quiet street with downtown on one end and city park on the other end. Near hospital and shopping. Great location, move in condition, could be furnished - what else can you ask for?

For open house information, contact Janice Bolton, Bolton Realty at 318-354-0404

297 Patrick Road, Natchitoches, 71457 6 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in None

Come home to Cane River - This open floor plan has huge living room with full river view, open to gorgeous kitchen with dining area. Sit in front of your fireplace in your cathedral ceiling living room - or on your huge deck because there is a fireplace in each. Six bedrooms and three bathrooms is perfect for large family or a company retreat. Master suite is very roomy with river view and deck access, separate soaking tub and 4' shower. Upstairs bedroom and bath has sitting area that could be 7th sleeping area. Fenced back yard faces east with shade trees. Walk down to your double slip boathouse with covered deck, drop the boat and go. Within last year, all new windows with lifetime warranty, fresh interior paint, two new boat lifts, new privacy fence, new septic system, new roof. Furnishings and all items in the house are negotiable on separate bill of sale. You could just bring your suitcase and begin the river life!

For open house information, contact Janice Bolton, Bolton Realty at 318-354-0404