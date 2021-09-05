CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corinth, MS

Check out these homes on the Corinth market now

Posted by 
Corinth News Watch
Corinth News Watch
 4 days ago

(Corinth, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corinth. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4at8ec_0bnMnoI200

1816 Fairway Dr., Corinth, 38834

4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Relax in this beautiful & spacious 4Br/2Ba, 2697 sf home overlooking the number 8 green at Hillandale Country Club!!! Located on a quiet street but in the heart of all your city conveniences in Corinth. Features include lots of renovations, granite countertops, open kitchen/living concept, salt water inground pool, beautiful view from your completely remodeled sunroom, two golf cart garage bays, underground storm shelter in carport, storage building, and the upstairs area has a large bonus room that could be a nice office space, game room, entertainment room, or 5th BR. Also included is a massive walk-in attic for lots of storage space or it could easily be converted into more living space...already plumbed for a 3rd bathroom as well. Seller is

For open house information, contact Dennis L. Jaggars, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2668)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4YYb_0bnMnoI200

3272 Chewalla, Ramer, 38367

3 Beds 2 Baths | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investors! 1,400 sq. ft. home sitting on an 1.28 acres. Minutes from Selmer, TN and Corinth, MS. Home has a nice metal roof and vinyl siding. Kitchen has been updated. Stove and dishwasher included. Spacious master bathroom. Pole barn and nice, huge yard. Being sold “As Is”. Home needs TLC. This has so much potential!

For open house information, contact Ashton Forsythe, NextHome 383 Real Estate at 731-435-1431

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-208705)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GHil2_0bnMnoI200

3 Cr 130, Corinth, 38834

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Call to schedule a showing of this beautiful well-maintained home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a quiet street in the Farmington community. This house has a great floor plan with the master suite on one side and the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. If you enjoy having family and friends over, you will love the large living room and the large fenced in backyard!

For open house information, contact Bret Carroll, COLDWELL BANKER SOUTHERN REAL ESTATE at 662-620-2232

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2686)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Corinth News Watch

Corinth News Watch

Corinth, MS
137
Followers
195
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Corinth News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Corinth, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Corinth, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillandale Country Club#Coldwell Banker Southern#Nexthome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy