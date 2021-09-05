Check out these homes on the Corinth market now

(Corinth, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Corinth. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1816 Fairway Dr., Corinth, 38834 4 Beds 2 Baths | $267,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,697 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Relax in this beautiful & spacious 4Br/2Ba, 2697 sf home overlooking the number 8 green at Hillandale Country Club!!! Located on a quiet street but in the heart of all your city conveniences in Corinth. Features include lots of renovations, granite countertops, open kitchen/living concept, salt water inground pool, beautiful view from your completely remodeled sunroom, two golf cart garage bays, underground storm shelter in carport, storage building, and the upstairs area has a large bonus room that could be a nice office space, game room, entertainment room, or 5th BR. Also included is a massive walk-in attic for lots of storage space or it could easily be converted into more living space...already plumbed for a 3rd bathroom as well. Seller is

3272 Chewalla, Ramer, 38367 3 Beds 2 Baths | $52,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investors! 1,400 sq. ft. home sitting on an 1.28 acres. Minutes from Selmer, TN and Corinth, MS. Home has a nice metal roof and vinyl siding. Kitchen has been updated. Stove and dishwasher included. Spacious master bathroom. Pole barn and nice, huge yard. Being sold “As Is”. Home needs TLC. This has so much potential!

3 Cr 130, Corinth, 38834 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,443 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Call to schedule a showing of this beautiful well-maintained home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a quiet street in the Farmington community. This house has a great floor plan with the master suite on one side and the other two bedrooms on the opposite side. If you enjoy having family and friends over, you will love the large living room and the large fenced in backyard!

