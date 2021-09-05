Check out these homes for sale in Mt Pleasant now

(Mt Pleasant, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Mt Pleasant. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

943 Cr 4510, Mt Pleasant, 75455 4 Beds 4 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Set on pristine, Gated 7.5 Private Acres, nestled among an abundance of mature trees, this 3800 sq ft Modern Farmhouse is a true DREAM HOME. Interior allows for lavish living or lively entertaining with its 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, 2 care oversized garage, Office or optional Study, Media/TV Room, and cozy Screened-in Porch. Grand entrance segues to soaring Vaulted Living Room ceilings where the Open Concept plan is perfect for cooking, dining, and relaxing while surrounded by gorgeous Window-lined Walls, Abundant Natural Light, and Exquisite Kitchen amenities including: Massive Butcher-block Island & Bar, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Gas Cooktop, Ice Maker, modern Subway Tile Backsplash accented by a grand Shiplap Vent-a-Hood and lavish Pantry, tucked behind beautiful Barn Doors and custom- designed for work, storage, and organization. Master Suite sits privately downstairs and features gorgeous Hardwood Floors, abundant natural light and luxurious Master Bath where gorgeous Granite and Custom Tile flow throughout the Double-Vanities, Walk-in Shower, & Claw-foot Tub. Ascend up the Hardwood Stairs to an extra Custom Computer Niche and Three Bedrooms. Bedroom #1 boasts Vaulted Accent Ceiling , and an exquisite personal bathroom. Bedroom #2 boasts tall vaulted ceilings and beautiful custom cabinetry, allowing for both aesthetic and organization. Jack and Jill bath with double vanities, granite countertops, and modern backsplash adjoins Bedroom #2 and Bedroom #3. Exterior features an exquisite Turf-lined Lap Pool that includes electric pool cover plus extra Concrete for lounging, entertaining, or playing. Pool area offers an impressive view of and easy access to your Private Pond, where you can swim, fish, or just relax in the woods. This property offers all the advantages of quiet, country living while dwelling in the most modern, spacious home of the moment. Only a few minutes to shopping and restaurants make this a perfect location!

1109 S Booker Ave, Mt Pleasant, 75455 4 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,593 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Ready for new owner! This 4 bed, 2 bath Fixer-upper sits on two lots, so your family will have plenty of outdoor space to have those family gatherings. The property has a fenced backyard and a mature tree providing ample shade. With some TLC, this house can become your home. Call to schedule a showing today!

845 County Road 1535, Mount Pleasant, 75455 3 Beds 3 Baths | $939,900 | Farm | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Sitting on 114 acres, this magnificent home is full of history. Boasting original doors and glass knobs, trim, crown molding, porch columns, brick, and wood floors throughout, this 3 bed, 2.5 bath has over 2,600 sqft of living space. The kitchen is a chef's dream with matching appliances and ample storage. The home has been updated with electrical and fixtures, septic, central heating, new flooring and roof, and much more! With plenty of room to host family and friends, there is an additional two story carriage house boasting 400 sqft of private space and 30x50 shop with a 12 ft lean to. Head out to the pasture, fish on the two stocked ponds, and end the day watching the sunset on the back porch!

904 Cr 4218, Mt Pleasant, 75455 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Better Look At Me! Let us peak your interest. Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath sitting on almost 2 acres in Chapel Hill ISD. Featuring 2 living areas, wood burning fireplace, new flooring, granite countertops, & fresh interior & exterior paint. Enjoy the outdoors surround by trees, perfect seating area under the brand new pergola, plus a spacious workshop/storage room. The home for those seeking a country setting, yet still close to town! Best Of All...It Can Be Yours.

