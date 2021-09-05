CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

House hunt Meadville: See what’s on the market now

Meadville News Beat
Meadville News Beat
 4 days ago

(Meadville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7uQ8_0bnMneSm00

11451 Crestwood Avenue, Conneaut Lake, 16316

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lake life is waiting for you!! Lovely ranch home located in Lauderdale Estates! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car attached garage. Sunken Livingroom with gas log fireplace that also can be made into master bedroom making home 3 bedrooms. All season Family room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen. Screened in porch, enclosed patio, 2 storage sheds. Beautiful landscaping. Join Lauderdale association to get on the list for a boat dock. AHS Home Warranty included

For open house information, contact Cindy Goetz, Howard Hanna BK Conneaut Lake at 814-382-5225

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157708)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31X0Qq_0bnMneSm00

17758 State Hwy 98, Meadville, 16335

4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

A packaged deal! 4 BR, 2 bath, updated house on 3 AC. A metal storage building/garage, workshop w/office, and laundry for attached Apt. Great set up for most multi-family living with tremendous BLDG for home/business/workshop. Rent Apt. to help pay for mortgage. Unique setup. Owner would like to rent back Storage BLDG for an unknown Period. Both tenants Mo. to Mo. lease. 1 septic and well for house & pole building. Apt - Great room 23x21, BR 10x12, & bath 8x6. All appliances belong to tenants.

For open house information, contact Leslie Berger, ERA - Richmond Real Estate Service - Meadville at 814-337-6000

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158723)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuEGU_0bnMneSm00

481 Sunnyside Avenue, Meadville, 16335

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1969

One floor living in this large ranch home in quiet neighborhood with a nice lot. Home boast 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Has hardwood flooring in bedrooms and hallway believed also in livingroom/dining area under carpet. Family room on first floor with fireplace. Laundry on first floor, lots of natural sunlight throughout, nice sized finished room in basement, blacktop driveway and large 2 car garage.

For open house information, contact Sharon Menold, RE/MAX Hometown Realty at 814-333-1141

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-157802)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doaxh_0bnMneSm00

23848 285 State Highway, Cochranton, 16314

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Farmhouse Style Throughout this Cochranton 2-Story with Beautiful Fixtures and Many Updates! Cheery Country Kitchen with Appliances, Living Room with Cozy Fireplace and Large Sunroom. Mudroom Leads to Rear Deck with View of French Creek! Upstairs You Will Find a Second Full Bath and 4 Bedrooms. The 3rd Level Features a Bonus Room in Addition to a Family Room. Outdoors You'll Find a Barn/Garage and Storage Building as well as a Tennis Court!

For open house information, contact Joy McClain, Howard Hanna BK Cochranton at 814-425-7473

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158668)

See more property details

