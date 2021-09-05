House hunt Meadville: See what’s on the market now

(Meadville, PA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

11451 Crestwood Avenue, Conneaut Lake, 16316 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,612 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lake life is waiting for you!! Lovely ranch home located in Lauderdale Estates! 2 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 car attached garage. Sunken Livingroom with gas log fireplace that also can be made into master bedroom making home 3 bedrooms. All season Family room with gas fireplace. Updated kitchen. Screened in porch, enclosed patio, 2 storage sheds. Beautiful landscaping. Join Lauderdale association to get on the list for a boat dock. AHS Home Warranty included

17758 State Hwy 98, Meadville, 16335 4 Beds 2 Baths | $184,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in None

A packaged deal! 4 BR, 2 bath, updated house on 3 AC. A metal storage building/garage, workshop w/office, and laundry for attached Apt. Great set up for most multi-family living with tremendous BLDG for home/business/workshop. Rent Apt. to help pay for mortgage. Unique setup. Owner would like to rent back Storage BLDG for an unknown Period. Both tenants Mo. to Mo. lease. 1 septic and well for house & pole building. Apt - Great room 23x21, BR 10x12, & bath 8x6. All appliances belong to tenants.

481 Sunnyside Avenue, Meadville, 16335 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1969

One floor living in this large ranch home in quiet neighborhood with a nice lot. Home boast 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Has hardwood flooring in bedrooms and hallway believed also in livingroom/dining area under carpet. Family room on first floor with fireplace. Laundry on first floor, lots of natural sunlight throughout, nice sized finished room in basement, blacktop driveway and large 2 car garage.

23848 285 State Highway, Cochranton, 16314 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Farmhouse Style Throughout this Cochranton 2-Story with Beautiful Fixtures and Many Updates! Cheery Country Kitchen with Appliances, Living Room with Cozy Fireplace and Large Sunroom. Mudroom Leads to Rear Deck with View of French Creek! Upstairs You Will Find a Second Full Bath and 4 Bedrooms. The 3rd Level Features a Bonus Room in Addition to a Family Room. Outdoors You'll Find a Barn/Garage and Storage Building as well as a Tennis Court!

