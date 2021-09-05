Take a look at these homes on the market in Brainerd

(Brainerd, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brainerd will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

404 4Th Avenue Ne, Brainerd, 56401 14 Beds 4 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,958 Square Feet | Built in 1878

Business opportunity! Calling all investors! 14 bedroom, (11 for boarders and 3 for management) 4 full baths, 3950 square feet property in Brainerd. Licensed, board and lodge of MN for 21 people. Currently used as a Boarding House and current owners have operated it as such for 35 years. Updated commercial kitchen, heating and cooling system, roof, windows and siding. Continue using the property as is, or convert into college housing, rentals, etc. Tons of potential! Contact the co-listing agent directly with any questions and for financials.

For open house information, contact Chad Schwendeman, Exit Lakes Realty Premier at 218-454-3948

225 Chippewa Street, Brainerd, 56401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,304 Square Feet | Built in 1941

One of a kind Mississippi River home in the historic North Brainerd neighborhood completely renovated from top to bottom with a modern touch. You will love the attention to detail, three bedrooms, two baths, full basement, hardwood floors, subway tile back splash, attached garage, beautiful private back yard with fire pit over looking the might Mississippi. This classic two story design is sure to exceeded your expectations with quality craftsmanship throughout!

1685 Kavanaugh Drive, East Gull Lake, 56401 1 Bed 2 Baths | $279,900 | Townhouse | 805 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Immaculate 1.5 Story, 1 bedroom, 2 bath townhome located in the heart of Brainerd Lakes area on the shores of pristine 900 acre Sylvan Lake at Kavanaugh’s Resort. You will have the use of all the Resort facilities, including an indoor and outdoor pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, exercise room and hot tub. Option to live in it year-round as your primary residence, or participate in the Kavanaugh Resort’s rental management program where you will enjoy rental income to offset part of ownership expenses. Boat slips are available on first come first serve basis. Located just minutes from Craguns and Maddens Golf Courses.

For open house information, contact Daniel Kavanaugh, Realty Group LLC at 763-432-7640

22044 Crimson Lane, Brainerd, 56401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,576 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Looking for private retreat in the heart of the Brainerd Lakes Area? If so, then you need to check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath Gladstone Lake home which boasts 115 feet of frontage, gradual elevation to lake and adjoins 197 acres of MN State DNR land. This 1576 square foot home features hardwood floors, floor to ceiling brick fireplace and an unfinished full walkout lower level you could finish off with your personal touches for additional living space. The detached 2 stall garage provides storage. Venture out on Gladstone Lake for a great day of boating, fishing or swimming. The adjoining state land offers private grounds, walking trails and an abundance of wildlife. You will enjoy being minutes from all the Nisswa and Brainerd amenities which include various retail shops, premier golf courses and many fabulous restaurants. Make this picturesque one-of-a-kind lake retreat your own private getaway from the modern world.

For open house information, contact Bruce Larson, Larson Group Real Estate/Kelle at 218-692-6920