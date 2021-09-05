CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Check out these Austin homes on the market

Austin News Flash
 4 days ago

(Austin, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRi7w_0bnMnVT700

816 2Nd Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912

4 Beds 3 Baths | $104,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1890

A lot of the work has been completed. The electricity, plumbing and a new furnace has been added. Finish it up and have a large 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms. Double stall detached garage and a deck off the back.

For open house information, contact Lisa Evans, RE/MAX Properties at 507-377-2752

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6015334)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WRbtV_0bnMnVT700

203 14Th Street Se, Austin, 55912

2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 812 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This two bedroom two bathroom home is a perfect starter home and is in a great location with a huge backyard. The house features replacement vinyl windows, vinyl siding, custom oak kitchen cabinets and a newer high efficiency furnace. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Jacob Smith, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6087596)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIbS3_0bnMnVT700

1919 7Th Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912

2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Very well maintained home in a great neighborhood! Eat-in kitchen features many cabinets and newer flooring. Large living room has hardwood floors and plenty of windows to let in natural light. Lower level features a large family room with bar area as well as a 1/4 bath. Plank flooring in lower level is brand new! New hot water heater! This home is a true gem that will not last long!!

For open house information, contact Nancy Neuwirth, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6087841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kjpqV_0bnMnVT700

30367 538Th Avenue, Austin, 55912

4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautifully finished 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home on amazing peaceful prairie acreage! 3 bedrooms on main level, master includes walk-in closet, secondary closet & full bath. Recently remodeled lower level and bathrooms. Brand new carpet in main level bedrooms. Hickory floors, solid mission style doors & laundry on main level. Huge lower level family room with lots of natural light. A second laundry & tons of storage on lower level. Sheetrocked & heated 3 car garage. New backyard fencing, pressure tank, water & iron filter. Abundant wildlife including pheasant, turkey & deer. Driveway already in for additional shed, workshop or garage!

For open house information, contact Jeff Williams, Elcor Realty of Rochester Inc. at 507-282-3345

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6092399)

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

