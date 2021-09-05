Check out these Austin homes on the market

(Austin, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Austin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

816 2Nd Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912 4 Beds 3 Baths | $104,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1890

A lot of the work has been completed. The electricity, plumbing and a new furnace has been added. Finish it up and have a large 4 bedroom home with 3 bathrooms. Double stall detached garage and a deck off the back.

For open house information, contact Lisa Evans, RE/MAX Properties at 507-377-2752

203 14Th Street Se, Austin, 55912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 812 Square Feet | Built in 1946

This two bedroom two bathroom home is a perfect starter home and is in a great location with a huge backyard. The house features replacement vinyl windows, vinyl siding, custom oak kitchen cabinets and a newer high efficiency furnace. Come see it today!

For open house information, contact Jacob Smith, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

1919 7Th Avenue Ne, Austin, 55912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,417 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Very well maintained home in a great neighborhood! Eat-in kitchen features many cabinets and newer flooring. Large living room has hardwood floors and plenty of windows to let in natural light. Lower level features a large family room with bar area as well as a 1/4 bath. Plank flooring in lower level is brand new! New hot water heater! This home is a true gem that will not last long!!

For open house information, contact Nancy Neuwirth, RE/MAX Advantage Plus at 952-898-5800

30367 538Th Avenue, Austin, 55912 4 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,532 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautifully finished 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch home on amazing peaceful prairie acreage! 3 bedrooms on main level, master includes walk-in closet, secondary closet & full bath. Recently remodeled lower level and bathrooms. Brand new carpet in main level bedrooms. Hickory floors, solid mission style doors & laundry on main level. Huge lower level family room with lots of natural light. A second laundry & tons of storage on lower level. Sheetrocked & heated 3 car garage. New backyard fencing, pressure tank, water & iron filter. Abundant wildlife including pheasant, turkey & deer. Driveway already in for additional shed, workshop or garage!

For open house information, contact Jeff Williams, Elcor Realty of Rochester Inc. at 507-282-3345