South Lake Tahoe, CA

Check out these homes for sale in South Lake Tahoe now

South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 4 days ago

(South Lake Tahoe, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in South Lake Tahoe. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3352 Mount Rose Road, South Lake Tahoe, 96150

3 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,552 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Quiet neighborhood with a location that is close to everything you want and need to do, the lake, recreation center, dining, Heavenly Ski Resort, the downtown Village area, Casinos and more. Upstairs open floorplan with lots of windows & natural light for the living room/dining area combo with remodeled kitchen and a wrap-around sunny deck with filtered mountain views and stairs down to the fenced backyard. Newer upgraded bathroom and bedroom complete this level. The Entry level has two bedrooms one with a slider out to the back yard and a second full bath. One car garage and a covered entry that can serve as cover for a second car is a plus for this home. Lots of upgrades including a newer roof and all triple pane windows. Perfect for fulltime living or for your Lake Tahoe Get-a-way home! Home is being sold fully furnished.

For open house information, contact Janice Bosson, RE/MAX Realty Today at 530-541-0200

Copyright © 2021 South Tahoe Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-STAORCA-134717)

3389 Marlette Circle, South Lake Tahoe, 96150

3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This home is cute as a button with views of Heavenly and the Bijou meadow. The kitchen has been remodeled with new cabinets, granite countertops and Vinyl flooring. The location is as good as it gets with the shores of Lake Tahoe only a couple minutes away. Heavenly and the Casinos are a 5 minute drive. Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home today.

For open house information, contact Paul Windt, eXp Realty of California at 888-832-7179

Copyright © 2021 South Tahoe Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-STAORCA-134658)

2446 Conestoga Street, South Lake Tahoe, 96150

3 Beds 2 Baths | $659,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Lower energy bills could be yours with this large, passive solar home located in the heart of town with easy access to Highway 50. Minutes from the most popular Tahoe amenities including beaches, breweries and bike trails. The oversized, two-car garage is both deep and high with an abundance of storage. Three roomy bedrooms and two full bathrooms along with a spacious living area that leads to an enclosed sun room. With over 300 days of sun in Tahoe, enjoy the natural warmth. Well maintained over the years and awaiting the next generation's design and updates!

For open house information, contact Michael Phillips, Realty World Lake Tahoe at 530-544-5395

Copyright © 2021 South Tahoe Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-STAORCA-134346)

1408 Mary Jo, Gardnerville, 89460

3 Beds 2 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Cozy Ranchos home on a great street! Perfect home for first time home buyers or an investor! This home boasts a well maintained front lawn with views of Jobs Peak. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 garage well maintained home with nice sized back yard will not last! Come see for your self!

For open house information, contact Jean Merkelbach, Engel & Volkers Lake Tahoe at 177-558-87710

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-RDW210008050)

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

