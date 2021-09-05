On the hunt for a home in Wailuku? These houses are on the market

(Wailuku, HI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Wailuku. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

475 Aleo Pl, Kahului, 96732 3 Beds 1 Bath | $689,000 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in None

Pride of ownership is evident in this charming, turn-key, updated, and very well cared for home in Kahului. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, businesses, medical, etc. Recent interior and exterior painting along with new carpet, screens, plus prior improvements including larger vinyl windows provide a clean, move-in ready opportunity for a starter home or instant rental. Previously rented for $2,300/month. The level, well maintained, and fenced in 7800sf lot allows for home expansion and possibly two additional dwellings. The spacious private backyard provides the ideal setting for gatherings, bouncy castles, an extra-large pool, trampoline, and enormous garden. Mature Hayden mango tree, mountain views, and cool breezes are sure to please. Includes irrigation system, fumigation warranty, efficient Paloma tankless water heater, and a 7’x10’ storage shed. The attached 10ft x 20ft bonus room (not included in the 760 sf living space) has multiple uses. No CC&R’s or HOA fees. A Pre-qualification letter is required to show and property being sold in 'As Is' Condition. Serious inquiries only. DO NOT go onto property without an appointment. Mahalo!

48 Hoku Puhipaka St, Kahului, 96732 3 Beds 2 Baths | $965,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,832 Square Feet | Built in None

Just a short stroll to Pomaika'i Elementary school and a short golf cart ride to the Maui Lani golf course and the Cafe O'Lei restaurant. There are so many wonderful features to this house. Photo voltaic, solar hot water and auto/EV charging station, auto garage opener. Electric bill is less than $30 a month. HOA FEES are a mere $65 a month. MOVE IN READY! Auto sprinkler, 3 water bibs for hoses, wood blinds, black out shades, Central A/C, 9' vaulted ceilings, arches, distinctive architectural features, built in shelving, overhead decorator fans, carpet, engineered dark Maple wood flooring, tile flooring, dimmers on most all lighting, very bright and spacious open floor plan that flows seamlessly one room to the next. The kitchen is fully equipped with a new refrigerator, reverse osmosis drinking system, large pantry, lazy Susan, sandy Corian counter tops and glorious mountain views. Mountain views from the bedrooms. Dining room off kitchen. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. The den is a perfect office or a 4th bedroom(no closet).Indoor laundry room with washer and dryer and storage shelves. No steps at all. All appliances. Abundant closet and linen storage space. Double pane vinyl windows and additional lighting under the lovely wood cabinets; glass top digital stove. Vinyl fenced yard and a covered concrete lanai just off the dining and kitchen areas with a backyard gate that opens on to private cul-de-sac. The two car garage features shelving and cabinets, decorator lighting, desk with drawers, custom wood cubby for knick knacks(18) and a utility sink. This is more of a studio than a garage but it is a full 2 car garage. Garage was just professionally cleaned by PWC.Tropical landscaping includes a mature coconut bearing tree in the front yard, some tropicals and lime tree. Exterior siding is cement fiberboard/Hardiplank with a 50 year warranty. Roof has a 30 year warranty from 2010. This house is called the "Iao". PARTIALLY FURNISHED with a Sony Audio/video surround sound system, desk in office, elegant high quality sofa and love seat, coffee table, end tables, dining room table, two TV's, MBR has an elegant 4 poster bed and 3 chest of drawers. Home is immaculate and ready for occupancy. Furniture is not a factor in the price of the house. The value of the furniture is $1.00 in a Bill of Sale. This home exudes comfort and functionality. Tile in entryway, kitchen and bathrooms.

44 Loli'I Pl, Lahaina, 96761 4 Beds 5 Baths | $4,550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,670 Square Feet | Built in None

Contemporary aesthetics define this gorgeous new construction built by Crescent Homes Maui and designed by Maui Architectural Group in Ka’anapali’s Lanikeha community. This elegant new 4-bedroom villa will boast a 3,670 sq. ft. of exquisite living space, 929 sq. ft of covered lanai space, a 104 sq. ft. covered entry and 1,298 sq. ft. of garage and storage space. The finishes in this new construction will all be luxury-class, with fine tile and stone used throughout, custom wood cabinetry, luxurious bathroom fixtures, and best-in-class appliances in the kitchen. Walking into the home, you enter the Great Room, designed and oriented to take in the stunning ocean and outer-island views. The Great Room comprises the living room and kitchen and opens onto the covered lanai for idyllic indoor-outdoor Hawaiian resort-style living. Outside, the lanai offers ample room for shaded dining and an infinity-edge pool and jetted spa, allowing bathers and those relaxing outside to take in the stunning ocean views. Upon entry, two wings will flank a Great Room, each housing bedrooms and amenities. On the left side is the Master Suite-wing, complete with an ocean-facing, private, covered lanai and a spacious bathroom. A second guest room is also found on the Master wing. The right-wing is home to an additional 2 guest rooms; an ocean-facing room also boasts a private covered lanai. A built-in barbecue area rounds out the lanai amenities, making it ideal for entertaining. All rooms are en-suite. The lucky owners of this new home will enjoy stunning views of the outer islands of Lanai and Molokai and arguably the best sunsets on Maui year-round. During the winter, you will be treated to the magical sight of Hawaii’s famous humpbacks breaching in the blue Pacific. While you will enjoy living inside a gated community, you will be located minutes from some of Maui’s best beaches, restaurants, and shopping in the Ka’anapali Beach resort area. The galleries and entertainment options of Lahaina Town are also a convenient 10-minute drive from the house. Be the first to live in this Maui dream designer property!

451 Kulaiwai Dr, Wailuku, 96793 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in None

Breathtaking 180 degree bi-coastal Haleakala and West Maui Views! Beautiful clean and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home with tasteful upgrades and gorgeous bi-coastal Maui views of valley, Haleakala, islands and the ocean. Recent upgrades include: solid wood cabinets of African mahogany throughout, Italian granite kitchen counter tops, Italian porcelain floor tiles; master with new walk-in tiled shower and wrap-around deck & views; marble vanity tops in bathrooms; Kohler acrylic soaking tub in downstairs bath. Bosch and LG kitchen appliances are all new, along with under bar refrigerator in large family room downstairs. Grohe faucets & fixtures, new low flow toilets, energy-efficient double pane windows & doors, DuPont Stain master carpet, interior painting, cedar shingle roof, solar hot water system. Entertaining is a dream in this home and the floor plan invites guests for a comfortable stay in private setting downstairs with second living/family room with bar, BBQ area patio with a flat back yard. Check out the wind & surf from any room and after the perfect beach day, a "Beach Bath" and laundry off garage provides custom etched turtle tiles bath tub/shower for clean up after beach, gardening garage workshop, or wonderful neighborhood power walk. Large downstairs area can easily be used as a separate living area. Short distance from recently remodeled Wailuku Heights park and a quick drive to Airport, grocery stores, hospital, police station, Iao Park and various schools yet tucked away quietly against the West Maui mountains. This is one you don't want to miss. Easy to show.

