Top homes for sale in Fort Dodge

(Fort Dodge, IA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Fort Dodge. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

802 N 2Nd St, Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,570 Square Feet | Built in None

Check out this charming updated 3 Bedroom ranch in Round Prairie! With almost 1600 Square Feet on the main floor, it is bigger than it looks. All updated with new flooring, windows, furnace and the exterior offers lots of space for entertaining. Enjoy time in the enclosed gazebo equipped with electricity, large patio and newly landscaped, fenced in backyard. Too many updates to list..a must see!! $155,000. Call Heather Vandi for more information @ 515-571-8212. Seller is a licensed agent in the state of Iowa.

For open house information, contact Heather Vandi, Legacy Realty Group, LLC at 515-302-8633

839 South 16Th, Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in None

Move in ready! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home offers a 28x26 2 car garage, newer flooring, newer Pella windows, new lighting and a 16x16 deck that over looks the backyard! Priced to sell at $129,900. Call Keenan Schuur at 515-571-4468 for a private showing

For open house information, contact Keenan Schuur, Coldwell Banker Associated Realtors at 515-955-7000

616 4Th Ave S, Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,341 Square Feet | Built in None

Well kept 3 bdrm, 2 bath ranch! Possible 4th noncomforming bdrm in the basement and plumbing is set and ready for a 3rd bathroom. New sink and vanity stay. New kitchen flooring, water heater in '21 and water softener in '19. Reverse osmosis water filter system .Call Stephanie Bishop for a private showing 227-8627

For open house information, contact Stephanie Bishop, Kesterson Realty Inc at 515-955-7714

2167 310Th St., Fort Dodge, 50501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in None

It would be hard to find a better kept acreage than this one! As soon as you pull into the driveway, you'll notice all of the beautifully manicured landscaping, mature trees, well preserved century old barn, and a nice steel shed. This 3 BR, 1 full bath, main floor laundry, story and a half home has a ton to offer! Looking to enjoy those beautiful country mornings and sunsets, you can on this wonderful concrete patio w/exterior TV! Once inside, you have a spacious dining and kitchen, along with a formal dining/family room w/sliding glass doors to patio, and a large living room both w/genuine silk carpet. Upstairs you have 3 BR's, an office/play room, and a huge walk in closet for all your storage needs. New Furnace, AC, and roof all in the last few years! Call Kyle Olson 515-570-1100!

For open house information, contact Kyle Olson, Exit Realty Frontier at 515-570-1100