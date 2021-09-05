Take a look at these homes for sale in Watertown

(Watertown, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Watertown. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

N84W36421 Riverwood Ln, Oconomowoc, 53066 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,229,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,721 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Gorgeous Country French home! Top of the line construction by Horwath Family Builders -builder's own home. Upon entering, you will notice the beautiful & well-appointed architectural details that flow throughout the home. Built with spacious rooms, high ceilings, wide hallways with built-in cabinets for storage and/display, detailed ceilings, & generous use of moldings. Chef ready light bright kitchen. Large 1st floor master suite complete with built in cabinets & bay window. Upper level includes 3 bedrooms & bonus room. Finished lower level features a wet bar, theater room, workout room & a 5th bedroom. Lower level has a full walk out that opens to the pool, patio, & a fireplace. Great private westerly views and a historic 1849 barn. Extremely well-maintained home and property.

502 S Center Ave, Jefferson, 53549 4 Beds 1 Bath | $148,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1901

This home is a great investor opportunity, and it's on the market for the first time in 27 years! At just under 2,000 sq. foot, this big and once beautiful home is an empty canvas. Don't let the pictures fool you, because it does need a bunch of work, but with a little TLC, this 4/5 bedroom home could regain its vintage charm! This home is located close to downtown on a corner lot and is not far from schools, shopping, activities and the Rock River. Additionally there is a concrete driveway and foundation already to go for a new garage! It is unlikely that this property will qualify for secondary market loans and it is being sold AS IS. We have included a full 3D virtual model of this listing, so explore the home in VR and then schedule a time to view it in person before it's gone.

809 Belmont Dr, Watertown, 53094 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,061 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located 12 minutes off I-94. UNDER CONSTRUCTION. The Hailey 2061 includes all the necessities for the modern family, beginning w/ a kitchen w/ granite counters, plenty of cabinetry, a large pantry, & a prep island, which is accented by a single dining area & a great room w/ GFP. The first floor is also home to new necessities, including a dedicated home office & a mudroom that features both a large closet & bench for everyday items. The 2nd-floor completes this home w/ three secondary bedrooms that feature spacious closets, a hall bath, & a master bedroom complete w/ a walk-in closet & a private bathroom featuring a dual vanity & 5-foot shower. Home is plumbed for future bath. Price includes concrete drive.

W5755 E Clymet Rd, Watertown, 53098 4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2000

I'm a little bit COUNTRY... This custom designed executive brick ranch home will awe you from the moment you steer your way up the drive. Now is the time to claim your own private 9+ acres including 6 acres of woods and paths.No details were overlooked when this home was built. Inside you will find plenty of space and openness which becomes obvious when you walk inside and are greeted by a floor to ceiling natural fireplace accenting the 17' high cathedral ceilings! The windows were strategically placed throughout the home to allow for plenty of natural light and breathtaking views from all the rooms. The kitchen is a perfect location for family sit down dinners but is large enough to host large gatherings. The master suite offers a nice escape or you can also Get that ''up north

