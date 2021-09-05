On the hunt for a home in Dover? These houses are on the market

(Dover, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dover. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

122 Tebbetts Road, Rochester, 03867 4 Beds 2 Baths | $356,948 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This spacious four bedroom colonial sits neatly on a well landscaped corner lot in South Rochester. You will love the open concept kitchen/family room with a woodstove for those chilly nights. There are also separate dining and living room spaces. First floor laundry is another wonderful amenity. The three season room off the kitchen makes a great spot for plants or a sitting room. There is also a deck and direct access to the newly fenced in space, which is great for pets. With just over an acre of land there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy. An oversized shed is an added bonus for all your outdoor equipment or toys.

23 Crestview Terrace, Stratham, 03885 3 Beds 2 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,354 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Wonderful home sits on a generous lot in a great neighborhood. Features a modern open concept kitchen/living area. Cathedral ceilings with large windows letting in plenty of natural light. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, Central Air Conditioning, Multi-purpose Loft, 4 season porch-mud room, Bonus room downstairs that can be used as a home gym or game room with walk-out entrance out front, and 2 car garage. There is also an approved 4 bedroom septic design on file should you want to expand even more.

42 Watson Road, Dover, 03820 3 Beds 3 Baths | $610,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,557 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Spectacular custom-designed timber frame Cape Cod set well back in the woods on a very private 7.8 acre lot in a rural area of Dover. Authentic timber frame construction featuring exposed 8"x8" beams, a massive 36 foot 12"x12" summer beam, gunstock corners, cathedral ceilings, natural woodwork, and wide-pine floors. Kitchen with genuine cherry cabinets, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast nook overlooking the lovely grounds. Sunroom with passive solar design, skylights, cathedral ceilings, and great views of the yard. Dining room with wood stove would also be suitable as a living room. Grand entrance into the foyer with towering ceilings and an elegant staircase leading to the loft family room featuring huge windows, cathedral ceilings, skylights, and a wood-burning fireplace. Three bedrooms, including a master suite with walk-in closet and a bathroom with custom tile work. The kitchen and sunroom have sliders that open to the fabulous pool area and grounds featuring a 17x35 inground pool, pool house with power, composite deck, brick patio, and a nice area for lawn games. Beautifully landscaped grounds, including a lush green lawn, perennials, and a variety of flowering shrubs, plus acres of woods to explore. Quiet, country location, yet only a few minutes to downtown or Route 16. Not far from the Watson Road trailhead to the Dover Community Trail with a scenic walking & biking path to downtown. Showings start with open houses July 1-3.

24 Liberty Lane, Barrington, 03825 3 Beds 4 Baths | $559,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,590 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Sit back and relax on your farmers porch looking over your landscaped front yard with a cold glass of iced tea. Four levels of living space offer a flexible floor plan. Gorgeous kitchen featuring a kitchen island with prep sink, gas stove with double oven, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar, truly a space everyone will love to hang out in. Just steps away is a dining area with a double-sided fireplace and sliders to a Trex deck overlooking your private backyard. Spend time entertaining in the living room with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and fireplace. The first floor is finished with a study/office, mudroom, and half bath with a laundry room. Up on the second floor, you will find a large master en-suite with a walk-in closet, master bath offers double vanity, tub, and separate shower. You will also find two additional bedrooms. Continue up to the third floor where you will find a large bonus room great for an additional family room or home office. Need more space? Walkout lower level has recently been finished as a guest suite/family room. You will love enjoying cookouts and playing yard games on this beautiful, landscaped lot. Right of way to Nippo Pond where you can kayak and swim or relax on the common land pondside. Grab those golf clubs and head over to the nearby Nippo Lake Golf Course.

