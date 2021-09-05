CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

On the hunt for a home in Faribault? These houses are on the market

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 4 days ago

(Faribault, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Faribault. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

18214 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault, 55021

3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful home on Roberds Lake. Updated Decor' and look with Brand New Roof & Siding. Nice gradual, usable lot to the lake. Large Heated garage with shop. Deck overlooking lake, 2 sheds, Red Elm custom cabinets. Dock included. Vaults and windows offer an abundance of natural light. City sewer, large landscaped lot.

For open house information, contact Parker Pemberton, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6076465)

307 Wilson Avenue, Faribault, 55021

3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Easy to show – Easy to love. Enjoy the space of an oversized lot with a two car garage, “she” shed, and still lots of green. Inside the home you find a main floor master & laundry room, two living rooms, and a three seasoned porch. The basement has a bonus room that already has an egress window, so there is potential for a 4th bedroom. *Co-listing agent is related to seller*

For open house information, contact Aubrey Marthaler, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService North Properties at 651-208-7404

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6068632)

1722 3Rd Street Sw, Faribault, 55021

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,751 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lots of potential in this split level home! Great Faribault location! Fenced Yard! Creek at the corner! This one is just waiting for your decorating touches!

For open house information, contact Michael Olsen, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6091646)

806 Sunrise Court Se, Lonsdale, 55046

3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. The Sherwood Model features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and spacious family room on the main level. Welcome guests in the main entry through the front door. This Rambler includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Enjoy the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. 3-car garage is standard. We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

For open house information, contact Daniel Schmitt, Keller Williams Integrity Realty at 612-821-7400

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5720258)

