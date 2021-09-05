On the hunt for a home in Faribault? These houses are on the market

(Faribault, MN) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Faribault. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

18214 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault, 55021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Beautiful home on Roberds Lake. Updated Decor' and look with Brand New Roof & Siding. Nice gradual, usable lot to the lake. Large Heated garage with shop. Deck overlooking lake, 2 sheds, Red Elm custom cabinets. Dock included. Vaults and windows offer an abundance of natural light. City sewer, large landscaped lot.

307 Wilson Avenue, Faribault, 55021 3 Beds 3 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Easy to show – Easy to love. Enjoy the space of an oversized lot with a two car garage, “she” shed, and still lots of green. Inside the home you find a main floor master & laundry room, two living rooms, and a three seasoned porch. The basement has a bonus room that already has an egress window, so there is potential for a 4th bedroom. *Co-listing agent is related to seller*

1722 3Rd Street Sw, Faribault, 55021 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,751 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Lots of potential in this split level home! Great Faribault location! Fenced Yard! Creek at the corner! This one is just waiting for your decorating touches!

806 Sunrise Court Se, Lonsdale, 55046 3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. The Sherwood Model features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and spacious family room on the main level. Welcome guests in the main entry through the front door. This Rambler includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. Enjoy the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. 3-car garage is standard. We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

