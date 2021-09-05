Take a look at these homes on the Murray market now

(Murray, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Murray will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1602 Sycamore Street, Murray, 42071 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,330 Square Feet | Built in None

This beautifully remodeled 4 bed 3 bath home blends craftsman style accents with modern comforts in an open floor plan. Features a large master suite with two walk-in closets, soaking tub, walk-in shower with a bench, double vanity, and custom tile work. You will find premium finishes throughout this house including granite countertops, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and white shaker cabinets just to name a few. Enjoy the large covered front porch or have a get together in the large fenced-in back yard with covered back patio and fire-pit. There is also plenty of storage with attic storage and a workshop attached to the garage. With a ton to love about this house discover everything it has to offer.

144 Medye Lane, Murray, 42071 3 Beds 2 Baths | $182,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home right outside of Murray! This home has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and a screened in sunroom perfect for relaxing. This house sits on almost 1 acre, has a large concrete driveway for extra parking and has a 18x14 outbuilding with electric. There is a large mudroom and attached garage. The living room is spacious with a wood burning stove great for entertaining, the tv in the living room also goes with the house! Lot size, living sqft and schools are not guaranteed and will need to be verified by buyer.

704 Poplar, Murray, 42071 4 Beds 2 Baths | $132,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in None

Excuse the dust please! We've been going through some changes. Updates include a remodeled kitchen with new appliance, new flooring and updated bathrooms on the main and upper levels. Plus, thermal pane windows increase the overall energy efficiency of the home. Put your special touches on it to make this a remarkable home in the perfect location for quick access to many amenities. It's very close to the hospital, library, senior center and just two blocks away from the heart of downtown.

415 Sycamore, Murray, 42071 4 Beds 2 Baths | $166,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in None

Four bdrm/two full bath home in Murray's city limits zoned R-3, multi family. Conveniently located to Murray State's campus, shopping, restaurants, and medical. Kitchen and one bath have been nicely updated with tile flooring, subway tile backsplash/tub surround, and white cabinetry. Separate exterior entrance to main bdrm. Original shiplap in laundry room, original hardwood flooring, fireplace in living room, very spacious. Large backyard and concrete driveway. All plumbing has been recently updated. Easy keeper! Great for single family living or rental investment property!

