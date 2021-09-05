Check out these homes for sale in Canon City now

(Canon City, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Canon City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

837 Robbie Lane, Canon City, 81212 4 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome home! This Beautifully Remodeled Home has been updated with You in Mind! Most everything in this home has been updated. New Roof in 2019, New Central Air in 2021, New Furnace, New Water Heater, New Interior Paint, New Light Fixtures, New Stainless Steel Appliances, and Flooring. Master Bath is Gorgeous with a New Double Sink a Stately walk in shower. Enjoy the mountain views from inside our outsize. Entertain in the oversized yard that awaits your finishing touches( including the ability to build a garage!). Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact ATHENA WILSON, STRATERA PARTNERS at 720-593-9810

114 Buckhorn Lane, Canon City, 81212 1 Bed 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,666 Square Feet | Built in 2005

UNDER CONTRACT PRIOR TO PUBLICATION. Attention Pilots, this property has a registered and permitted Runway on site. Lovely Santa Fe Style home on 83+ acres, tall trees, rock out cropping, pasture and Historical building on site that used to be the old stage stop for Bare Hills City. Property boarders BLM on 3 sides, you have your very own private access to the BLM, there is so much land to explore. The Highpark Ranch community allows target shooting, and hunting with the proper tag. Do you have a ATV? Well this neighborhood has miles of roads to atv on or create your own trails on your 83+ acres. The home offers a very large Master bedroom with pass through closet to the Master Bathroom. Large kitchen with cabinets galore, large dinning and living room. The basement has a rough in bathroom, tons of space to add another bedroom and game room . Large garage allows for one car and lots of big boy toys. Buyer to verify square footage.

For open house information, contact MAYRA ANDERSON, FREMONT REALTY LLC at 719-275-2305

839 S 7Th Street, Canon City, 81212 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | 1,427 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Just a little love, some paint, add some trim, a couple of repairs, and this house can become a home again! The seller started finishing the attic space and the front porch roof but didn't get it completed. There's a BIG DOG doggy door, a partial fire pit, an oversized one-car garage, and storage shed. A huge deck off the garage. There is forced air heat but the seller prefers the electric baseboard heat. The assessor's office calls this property an LG Bungalow but you can call it home! Directions: South 7th between Griffin and Myrtle near Lincoln Elementary. Please schedule showings via RGAR Navica MLS.

For open house information, contact DENA STEVENS CORIZ, ROCKY MOUNTAIN REALTY at 719-569-7276

1751 Cr 3, Canon City, 81212 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,250,000 | 5,088 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Custom built Leck Home Equestrian ranch featuring some of Colorado's finest mountain views on 40 acres near the Arkansas River surrounded by thousands of acres of BLM land. The home boasts 19ft ceilings with Douglas fir beams, two fireplaces, a custom built breakfast nook, walk in pantry with antique Eastlake door, knotty alder kitchen cabinets throughout, knotty alder barn doors, granite countertops, dining room with antiqued bronze faux tin tile ceiling, wet bar, breezeway to guest suite and a gorgeous guest suite. For the equestrian lover, enjoy the Cleary Barn that has 4 Classic Equine European-style stalls with heated automatic waterer and thermostat controlled fans, Dutch doors with individual stall runs and layered stall flooring system with rubber stall mats and a grooming bay. Check out this tack room, faux-tin ceiling tiles, tongue-in-groove beetle kill pine walls, 6 wall saddle racks, fireplace, a/c unit and wifi. The property also features a 30x60 insulated shop with 2 garage doors and 10,000 watt heater, 100 amp service and 50 amp welding plug. A 30x40 garage with 2 garage doors and 100 amp service, near the garage and shop is also a hay shed/ carport. As you make your way to the 100x 200 ft Priefer wood and rail arena you will also notice another large shed for trailer parking and hay storage. The land has 3 pasture/paddock areas fenced with hotwire. Don't forget the 320 amp 15.3 kw grid tied solar system. Move in ready and waiting for you and your livestock!

For open house information, contact TESSA LLOYD, FOUR MILE REALTY LLC at 719-345-4111