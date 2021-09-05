CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

House hunt Dayton: See what's on the market now

Dayton News Watch
Dayton News Watch
 4 days ago

(Dayton, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dayton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

121 County Road 429, Dayton, 77535

4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2008

HOME SWEET COUNTRY HOME! This well taken care of 2342 square foot home is ready for it's new owner! Nestled on a beautiful lot, over an acre, you will enjoy this spacious home with all of the goodness of the country at your finger tips. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, all laminate flooring with no carpet. Walk in closets and lots of storage space as well as a large laundry room and an open kitchen/dining room combo. The storage sheds in the back yard will convey. The property lines extend beyond the fences, please look in the pictures for the lines! Call for your own private showing of this precious home!

For open house information, contact Jackie Andel, Keller Williams - Baytown at 832-926-4749

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11770632)

2714 Cornell Street, Liberty, 77575

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Great home located in heart of town. Beautiful circle drive in front gives this great family home great curb appeal. This home has a brand new roof, new windows and a new hot water heater. Move in and enjoy the very functional floor plan with no wasted space. Not only does this home have spacious rooms, step out onto the covered patio and enjoy the large backyard! All kitchen appliances will stay with the home. Schedule your showing of this gem today!

For open house information, contact Destiny Winters, Keller Williams - Baytown at 832-926-4749

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11738176)

350 American Black Bear Drive, Crosby, 77532

4 Beds 4 Baths | $304,950 | 2,193 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcoming dining room off foyer or private study option. Inviting kitchen with comfortable dining area with bay window. Downstairs master suite with large walk-in closet. Open family room with optional corner fireplace. Private powder and spacious laundry downstairs. Large upstairs activity room, ideal for entertaining or optional bedroom. Attached 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kodiak Crossing KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-232800000-B401)

502 Asiatic Black Bear Court, Crosby, 77532

4 Beds 4 Baths | $325,947 | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Lovely kitchen with pantry and cozy dining area. Dining room overlooking covered porch. Downstairs master suite with dual sinks and large closet spaces. Open plan with downstairs powder room and family room with fireplace option. Private study off foyer or bedroom 5 option. Upstairs activity room for entertaining or bedroom 6 option. Attached 2-car garage.

For open house information, contact Kodiak Crossing KHV-Houston

Copyright © 2021 K. Hovnanian Companies, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KH1BN-232800000-232800107)

With Dayton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

