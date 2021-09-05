House hunt Culpeper: See what’s on the market now

(Culpeper, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Culpeper will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

28535 Morel Way, Rhoadesville, 22542 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1994

PROPERTY SELLS TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. ***AUCTION***List price is STARTING BID only. Price TBD at live auction on Friday, October 1st, 2021 @ 10:00 am EDT. Commission is contingent upon and will ONLY be paid if Broker Participation Form is submitted no later than 5 pm on Thursday, October 21st, 2021. NO EXCEPTIONS! Desiring to be closer to family, the sellers are relocating and have contracted us to market and sell this well maintained home to the Highest Bidder!! Located in a quiet setting on 2.48 +/- acres, this lovely property will make a wonderful home to begin making memories when you Bid & Buy at YOUR PRICE!! Live On-Site Auction w/Live Real Time Online Simulcast Bidding for Your Convenience!! Need a Mortgage?....Contact the auction company for information. Property Tour: Thursday, September 23 @ 5:00pm SHARP (Feel free to bring your inspector/contractor). Move-in ready 3 BR/2 BA ranch/rambler style home on 2.48 +/- acres in Black Walnut Run subdivision--Orange County, VA. Home warranty transfers with the property (see above in "Documents" tab) This homes measures 1,620 finished +/- sf. with a 720 +/- sf. attached 2 car garage. The home features a kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; dining room; large three season room (320 +- sf.)/enclosed back porch; attic w/pull down stairs. Hardwood flooring in foyer; carpet throughout; linoleum in kitchen & bathrooms Covered front porch; 12'x15' rear deck; enclosed back porch (three season room w/great storage beneath) Other features: New lifetime asphalt shingle roof (December 2018); gravel driveway; single level living Heating & Cooling: heat pump/central AC (New Trane XR14 in December 2016); Dutchwest convection heater/wood stove in living room Drilled well & conventional septic system; electric water heater Electricity: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: Fiberlink Broadband Located only 2 miles from Rt. 20, 9.5 miles from Rt. 3, and a short drive to Charlottesville, Culpeper & Fredericksburg!! Tax Map: 020-00-05-00-0038-0; Zoning: A; Yearly County real estate taxes: $1,811.52; Home was built in 1994 and has vinyl exterior; WE GUARANTEE A FREE & CLEAR DEED Only $150,000 Suggested Starting Bid!! Interior Photos Coming Soon!! Need Financing for this property?? Please contact the auction company for financing information. FOR REALTORS: if you have been working with a Realtor, please have them click here and complete their broker participation form. In order for the Realtor to be compensated, broker forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 pm on 9/30/21, and all terms adhered to. Terms and Conditions TERMS: $10,000 deposit is due immediately after confirmation of final bid and the balance due at closing within 30-45 days. There is a possibility of a lesser deposit if proof of pre approved financing is presented prior to auction. Deposits must be in the form of a cashier's check or certified check (from a US bank) made payable to yourself. A 10% buyer's premium will be added to the final bid, and will become a part of the purchase price. Property sold in as-is condition, and is not contingent upon buyer's financing, condition of property, appraisal, inspection, etc. Pre-approved (no later than 5 pm on 9/30/21) broker participation is compensated.

For open house information, contact John Nicholls, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group at 540-898-0971

501 S East St, Culpeper, 22701 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,873 Square Feet | Built in 1858

Step back in time and into the quintessential Victorian era, Italianate style, Hill Mansion - one of the finest homes in Culpeper! With 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 9 fireplaces, 5,000 square feet of living space, and 1.5 acres, it is perfectly suited for a private residence, event venue, or B&B. It's prime location is within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, breweries, and a train depot in the historic downtown district. The Hill Mansion is an important piece of local and national history. It once served as a civil war hospital, visited by Generals AP Hill and Robert E Lee, and later was headquarters for the Union Army. It is a Virginia Historical Landmark and has been placed in the National Register of Historic Places. The museum quality interior decorating, antique furniture, and historic artifacts (ALL SOLD WITH THE PROPERTY) have been preserved to reflect the era, and the modern amenities make this home the best of both worlds. Public water (filtered by a reverse osmosis water purification system), public sewer, natural gas, dual zone heating & A/C, and incredibly fast 1GB (1000MB) Verizon Fios! This very special property is indeed a MUST SEE and an extremely rare gem!

For open house information, contact CARRIE BROWN, MONTAGUE, MILLER & CO.- MADISON at 540-948-6655

35439 Eagle Crest Court, Locust Grove, 22508 3 Beds 3 Baths | $422,990 | 2,169 Square Feet | Built in None

This 2,169 square foot, two-story floor plan features high ceilings, first-floor powder room and an open kitchen layout overlooking the spacious living and dining area! The expansive owners suite features a full bathroom and walk-in closet. In addition, the second floor offers the laundry room and three additional spacious bedrooms that share a full bathroom. Every Eastover home includes D.R. Horton's Home is Connected package, an industry leading suite of smart home products that keeps homeowners connected with the people and place they value the most. The technology allows homeowners to monitor and control their home from the couch or across the globe.

For open house information, contact Capital Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia

35383 River Bend Drive, Locust Grove, 22508 4 Beds 3 Baths | $418,990 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in None

The Galen is a 3-4 bedroom, 2.5-bathroom plan offering 2,339 square feet. It features a spacious kitchen with breakfast island, generous cabinet space and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens to the oversized living room with plenty of space for entertaining. A flex room is also on the main level, perfect for a formal dining room or home office. The expansive owners suite on the second level features a vaulted ceiling, as well as a spa-inspired bathroom with soaking garden tub, separate tiled shower, and double vanities. Three additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a walk-in laundry room are also on the second level. Quality materials and workmanship throughout, with superior attention to detail, plus a one-year builders warranty. Your new home also includes our smart home technology package!

For open house information, contact Capital Sales D.R. Horton - Virginia