Portsmouth, OH

Check out these Portsmouth homes on the market

Portsmouth News Alert
Portsmouth News Alert
 4 days ago

(Portsmouth, OH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Portsmouth will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cs4XE_0bnMn7cA00

5824 Farney Ave., Sciotoville, 45662

3 Beds 3 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,776 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This is a very nice home with 3 bedrooms, nice oak kitchen. The home offers two family rooms which could be whatever you choose. It has a block detached garage. A large front porch as well as a large back porch. Very nice tall ceilings. Newer roof approx 3/4 years old. Double pane windows, Siding. The master has its own bath and walk in closet. The other two bedrooms share a bathroom on the second floor. The home has a pantry with washer and dryer with half bath on the first floor. It also has newer wiring. A newer hot water heater.

For open house information, contact Kathy Leesburg, Sinclair Real Estate at 740-354-1151



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45XJQw_0bnMn7cA00

3340 Seneca Dr, Portsmouth, 45662

4 Beds 4 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,920 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This home is inviting, from the moment you pull up. There's a two car attached garage, plus driveway and street parking. As you step inside this home, you have an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen layout. The custom kitchen and design will allow you plenty of room for preparation of meals, and so much room for entertainment with family and friends. Some highlights of the kitchen would be Cambria quartz countertops, the cabinets have custom storage features, a wood hood exhaust system, and appliances are built-in. To finish off the first floor, you have a sitting room with fireplace, and bath. The second story you have 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, with one being a master-bedroom/bath/walk-in closet. If you need more space, you will enjoy the full basement that's finished with large family room, a bath and patio doors that walks out to the back yard. Nearly 3000 square foot of finished living space, will allow you to find your own place to enjoy in this home.

For open house information, contact Nakia Steward, EXSELL Realty Group at 740-353-2525



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dSJUL_0bnMn7cA00

2181 Harrisonville Ave, Portsmouth, 45662

3 Beds 1 Bath | $94,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,218 Square Feet | Built in 1915

If you are looking for acreage close to amenities, look no further. This solid built home offers great opportunities. The land across the road from the home gives you access to flat land and also a barn for additional storage. Agent related to sellers.

For open house information, contact Andria Smalley, Plum Tree Realty at 513-443-5060



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpvuh_0bnMn7cA00

13371 Us 52, West Portsmouth, 45663

3 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Farm | 1,615 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Beautiful log cabin home situated on 58 acres of rolling farm land. Cabin offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths with main floor laundry room. Walk-out basement includes a 2nd kitchen area, full bath and recreation area. 24x40 garage, 40x64 barn, 3 automatic waterers for pastures and newer fence with 8 paddocks.

For open house information, contact Maddie Burnside, Rutman Burnside Realty Group LLC at 740-354-4663



