Glasgow, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Glasgow now

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 4 days ago

(Glasgow, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Glasgow. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oqbLa_0bnMn5qi00

35 Garet Way, Glasgow, 42141

5 Beds 4 Baths | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,988 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This luxury home is a gorgeous find. So many amenities to boast about. A whopping 2900+ sqft, with a bonus nursery room, large upstairs craft room. Spacious open floor plan for living room, kitchen and dining area. Jack & Jill bedrooms with generous bathroom (2 toilets) adjoining, 2 walk-in closets with pull down access to attic storage and a grand tile shower. Enormous master bedroom and master bath. 4 bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Located in beautiful Barren County in the lavish Garnett Grove subdivision. Sellers giving $4,000 landscaping allowance to buyers at closing.

For open house information, contact Deborah Morgan, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty at 270-783-4515

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-42252)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3Roi_0bnMn5qi00

324 Yoder Hills Road, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Mobile Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Solid older model mobile home on a great size lot, doggy door access

For open house information, contact Candace Elkins, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty at 270-783-4515

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-42371)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHh3A_0bnMn5qi00

283 Brock Lane, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Charming home located in a neighborhood just minutes from barren river lake. Living room has a vaulted ceiling and master bedroom has a trey ceiling and walk in closet.

For open house information, contact Michelle Davis, eXp Realty LLC at 888-624-6448

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-42432)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cx8bd_0bnMn5qi00

100 Gassaway Road, Glasgow, 42141

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on permanant foundation. Beautiful eat in kitchen, 2 out buildings, large detached 2 car garage, few miles into town but out in the country. Blinds stay, garage has electric and water ran to it.

For open house information, contact Candace Elkins, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Partners Realty at 270-783-4515

Copyright © 2021 South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCKAORKY-42345)

With Glasgow Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

