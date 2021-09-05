Check out these homes on the Clarksburg market now
(Clarksburg, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Charming 3 bedroom home with access ramp to the first door. First floor offers living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to laundry. First floor bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms on the second floor. One stall garage, storage space in basement, and a huge flat backyard!
UTILITIES ARE TURNED OFF
Move in ready, central heat & A/C, detached garage, fresh paint & carpet. Bathroom updated. Walk-up attic, great for storage. Shared driveway.
Enter a stunning foyer on your way to perfection! Inside is comfort & precision with highly appointed kitchen & formal rooms. Outside is a joy with gentle sounds of the waterfall & koi pond. The circular staircase welcomes you to the upper level where each bedroom has access to a bath. Enjoy the finished basement, too!
