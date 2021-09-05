Check out these homes on the Clarksburg market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Clarksburg News Alert
 4 days ago

(Clarksburg, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarksburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAhvH_0bnMn4xz00

423 Grand Avenue, Bridgeport, 26330

3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,042 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Charming 3 bedroom home with access ramp to the first door. First floor offers living room, dining room, and kitchen with access to laundry. First floor bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms on the second floor. One stall garage, storage space in basement, and a huge flat backyard!

For open house information, contact NICHOLAS PERPERAS, VENTURE REAL ESTATE at 304-842-7358

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10138824)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ks77i_0bnMn4xz00

408 West Virginia Avenue, Nutter Fort, 26301

2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1940

UTILITIES ARE TURNED OFF

For open house information, contact HUBERT BLAND, EXP REALTY at 877-477-1901

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139177)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJsRC_0bnMn4xz00

637 W Main Street, Clarksburg, 26301

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Move in ready, central heat & A/C, detached garage, fresh paint & carpet. Bathroom updated. Walk-up attic, great for storage. Shared driveway.

For open house information, contact CHERYL WORKMAN, HOMEFINDERS PLUS REAL ESTATE INC at 304-842-7901

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10138161)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DF7z_0bnMn4xz00

326 Ridgeway Drive, Bridgeport, 26330

4 Beds 4 Baths | $629,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,434 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Enter a stunning foyer on your way to perfection! Inside is comfort & precision with highly appointed kitchen & formal rooms. Outside is a joy with gentle sounds of the waterfall & koi pond. The circular staircase welcomes you to the upper level where each bedroom has access to a bath. Enjoy the finished basement, too!

For open house information, contact EDGAR WILLIAMS, HOMEFINDERS PLUS REAL ESTATE INC at 304-842-7901

Copyright © 2021 North Central West Virginia Real Estate Information Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCWVREIN-10139565)

