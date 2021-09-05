Take a look at these homes on the market in Castaic

(Castaic, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Castaic will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

24430 Nicklaus Drive, Valencia, 91355 3 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Townhouse | 1,658 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Spectacular Waterfront 3 bedroom 1658 square foot end unit townhome with lake views from all windows! Completely updated with high end finishes, this gorgeous home is worthy of a Pottery Barn cover! Amazing Valencia location with the lake on 2 sides! Excellent schools, no mello roos, and super freeway close, yet serene and not busy! Savor every minute in this home with its upgraded white oak flooring, dual paned vinyl windows and huge slider, updated kitchen with quartz counters and fresh cabinets, open concept main floor, specialty woodworking, reading or pet cove, updated bathrooms, newer carpet, and designer touches. Practical conveniences include a LOT of storage (4 large cabinets), large bedrooms, indoor laundry hook-ups, no yard work, lots of close visitor parking, and convenient freeway access. HOA dues include water, trash, exterior maintenance and insurance. Residents enjoy access to Lakeshore sport courts (tennis court, pickle ball courts, and basketball court), beautiful pool, spa, and clubhouse, and playground. Just 2 blocks from the Vista Valencia Golf Course and easy access to the Santa Clarita bike trails and renowned Valencia Paseo system, miles and miles of landscaped, lit, and paved walkways that meander through the Valencia neighborhoods.

28202 Camas Court, Valencia, 91354 3 Beds 3 Baths | $935,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Welcome home to this beautiful almost move-in ready home with enough there to make it your own. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home is located on a nice quiet cul-de-sac location on one of the nicest, well established areas of Santa Clarita/Valencia area. You are going to fall in love with the resort-like back yard that features a gorgeous waterfall that goes to an inviting waiting pool. The backyard is an entertainer's dream that also features a lush landscaping with several manicured palm trees and an outside fireplace to keep all your guest nice and warm. As soon as you step out of the car you are going to want to make this house your home, as you go through the stamp concrete walkway that leads you to a beautiful custom door with keyless entry. You will appreciate the low maintained floors with tile in the bottom floor and laminated wood-like floors in the second level. The open floor plan allows you to be able to prepare a great meal and still be involved with your guest. The kitchen features white cabinets with granite counter tops and a center island to make it easier for you to cook and entertain at the same time. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and and large bathroom with a separate shower and tub area. There is a very unique bedroom that makes you feel like you are in the woods or in a cabin! The HOA has one of the lowest fees anywhere and has an incredible amount of amenities that includes 3 separate community areas that feature a pool with a community/banquet room, the other has a pool and a tennis court, the final area has a pool along with a basketball court. There is so much to this home that you need to see it!

28635 Jardineras Drive, Valencia, 91354 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Absolutely Stunning West Creek Townhome*This Immaculate Home Offers Designer Touches Throughout*Gorgeous Laminate Gray Tone Hardwood Flooring*Modern Kitchen With Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances And Tons Of Storage*Recessed Lighting*Upstairs offers Three Very Spacious Bedrooms, Master with A Huge Walk In Closet*Laundry Room Is Nicely Appointed*Two Car Attached Garage With Tankless Water Heater*Community Amenities Include 3 pools, parks, bike path, sport court and clubhouse. Close to West Creek Academy School, Shopping, Restaurants And More*

25768 Salceda Road, Valencia, 91355 3 Beds 2 Baths | $660,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,111 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful, one story home on a tranquil street in the very desirable Valencia area. This hard to come by Discovery tract house will go quickly! It is close to the Henry Mayo Hospital, the 5 freeway and the center of town with all its shopping and restaurants. This home has lots of privacy including a gated entry with a fence around the entire property. There is also a fenced dog run for your family pets. As you enter the home, you will find very nice open floor plan, remodeled kitchen with newer cabinets and granite counter tops. An adjoining eating area is a part of the living room and open to the kitchen. Just out the slider to the backyard is a large patio cover which is the perfect place to BBQ or just relax with friends and family. All the windows have been replaced with high-end, dual paned windows and sliders, the home also has copper plumbing and a tile roof. The master has a huge sectional glass door that opens to a private patio. The paseo pathway is just a short stroll away, leading to three community pools/spas, parks, playgrounds, biking trails, tennis courts, Granary Square, and award winning schools. HOA dues are a low $54, and this neighborhood has no Mello Roos tax. To schedule a showing contact the listing agent Robert Rendall at 661-713-6896.

