Check out these homes on the Mason City market now

(Mason City, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mason City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

142 29Th Sw, Mason City, 50401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1972

One Owner Ranch Home features an attached single stall garage, an additional 24x26 detached two stall garage, all situated on a double lot! Brand new central air unit this week! Galley kitchen with oak cabinets and plenty of counter space. Bathroom was updated to an oversized step-in shower. Appliances included. Maintenance free vinyl siding. Lots of value for the price!

220 3Rd St S, Rockwell, 50469 5 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,936 Square Feet | Built in 1890

5 GARAGE STALLS! Nestled in the charming city of Rockwell, this spacious home features a newly landscaped double corner lot with mature trees and is located within walking distance to the pool, park and golf course! This 5 bedroom, 2 bath property has been completely updated head to toe and boasts an attached HEATED 3 stall garage with workshop & storage PLUS a separate detached 2 car garage with alley access. Featuring 5 spacious bedrooms, a master suite, loads of storage, laundry on main level and a bonus storage or play room on upper level, this home has it all! The original woodwork has been carefully refinished, new flooring on main level, new windows throughout and low-maintenance siding are just a few perks of this special home. Call TODAY to schedule your private showing!

317 S Tennessee Pl, Mason City, 50401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,208 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Be the FIRST to see this well kept 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with many updates over the last 10 years!! Bedrooms are great sized and double closets in each with hardwood floors. Kitchen and bath have been updated and all appliances will stay! Super sized living room with a slider to the fenced yard and huge patio for outdoor entertainment. Dining room hardwood floors and a front entry to welcome the guests. Lower level has an awesome family room sure to have room for everything you want. The 2nd family room could be a possible 3rd bedroom add egress window or could also be a gaming room. All windows were replaced with Window World life time warranty windows. Call to set up your showing before it's gone!! No neighbors to the back and great location in SE Mason City!

2700 N Shore Dr #I-9A, Clear Lake, 50428 1 Bed 1 Bath | $169,602 | Condominium | 600 Square Feet | Built in 1973

VIEWS! VIEWS! VIEWS! AFFORDABLE LAKE ACCESS WITH BOAT SLIP JUST OUTSIDE YOUR DOOR! Ever so charming and move in ready with furnishings included (with exception of TV in bdrm and a few blankets) you can begin enjoying lake living the day of closing without the heavy lifting!! Bright and Airy with sliding doors to deck to further enjoy the views and fun! The loft provides a terrific area for guests/kids to stay over! Exciting opportunity! Call today and make this tastefully decorated condo YOUR new getaway!! :)

