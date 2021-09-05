Hackettstown-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hackettstown, NJ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hackettstown. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

16 Prides Xing, Chester Twp., 07836 4 Beds 3 Baths | $700,000 | 3,400 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Custom Contemporary Home, Located on cul-de-sac, Open floor plan with natural light, Double door entry, 2 Story foyer, Cathedral ceilings, Skylights, E.I.K W/Center Island & slider to deck, MasterBr- suite with full bath and walk-in-closet, Hardwood flooring, wall/wall carpeting & ceramic tile flooring, 1st floor laundry room, Living room with wood burning fireplace and slider to deck, Updates Include- 2007 new windows (renewal by andersen) new roof, 2008 new hot water heater, new refrigerator, 2009 new heating/cooling system(rudd furnace condenser) 2012 kitchen renovation-maple cabinets, silstone counter tops, oak flooring, 2017 new vinyl sliding, new dining room window, new sliding glass door, 2021 interior painted, private Location, Close to major transportation, shopping & restaurants

103 Mount Rascal Rd, Independence Twp., 07840 3 Beds 3 Baths | $389,000 | 2,262 Square Feet | Built in 1975

*Location & Condition! Private setting, *1 plus acre property, slider to deck and patio, salt water Inground pool, light & bright kitchen with skylight, DW., Microwave and convection oven, plenty of cabinets and counter space, recessed lighting, hardwood flooring, Family room great for entertaining with scandinavian wood burning stove, entry foyer with ceramic tile, utility room and powder room, Master Bedroom with full bath, 2 additional bedrooms on this level, private back yard with gorgeous salt water in-ground pool, new pool filter pump & filter core, well pump 2016, hot water heater 2016, 2 wall air conditioners, roof & septic 15 years, close to all major transportation, down town Hackettstown, train and shopping

31 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington Boro, 07856 3 Beds 3 Baths | $442,000 | Townhouse | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Better than new, this neutral town home is move-in ready. Backing to tree lined green space this property offers entertaining space from the deck off the kitchen or from finished walk-out basement. This chef ready kitchen opens to a breakfast area and cozy family room with open island seating. Upstairs the master bedroom walk-in closet has high-end organization and is waiting for your wardrobe. Minutes from the Mt Arlington train station or Route 80 from this convenient location. So close to NJ's finest restaurants, shopping, and recreational opportunities including Lake Hopatcong.

3 Olde Street, Franklin Twp., 07882 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Glistening & totally modern describes the interior of this completely renovated home located at the end of a quiet street overlooking country farmlands. Nature at its best. Once you enter, the stunning ceramic tile wall w/electric FP catches your eye. Ultra modern kitchen complete with white cabinetry, gold accents, quartz counters & marble subway tile backsplash. Pantry & dining space round out this stylish kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. 3 ample sized BRs & a main bath w/bright marble tile walls, floating vanity, shower niche, blue tooth ready & a rainfall shower to wash all your cares away, Above the 2nd garage you will find a large living space suited just for about any thing that you can imagine. Office/Rec Rm? Too many upgrades to mention. Country Serenity at its best.

