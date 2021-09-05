Check out these homes on the Ada market now

(Ada, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

10619 County Road 3552, Ada, 74820 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2013

15.78 acres of fertile partially wooded land located in the Byng school district only miles outside of Ada. The 2 bed 2 full bath manufactured home built in 2013 has a deck and wheelchair accessible ramp off back porch, with central heat and a wood burning fireplace option. Two large wheat silos, large barn/shed with built in cellar & tool room, pond, assortment of fruit trees, two working water wells, a second trailer home and plenty of wildlife are just a few of the extras this property has to offer.

100 S Morrison Drive, Ada, 74820 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This home puts the custom in custom-built. Come check out this eye-catching, one-of-a-kind home on a large corner lot in the heart of Ada! This home has an uncommon beauty with soaring windows, providing a grand amount of natural light! The woodwork in this home is stunning. Love to entertain? Your guest will feel special with the massive living room, den, and back patio, or take your entertainment to the next level (literally) on your rooftop patio overlooking the city! Generator included.

700 S Monte Vista, Ada, 74820 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1983

GREAT EASTSIDE LOCATION!!! MINUTES FROM MERCY HOSPITAL. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME SITTING ON A PARTIALLY WOODED 1.5 ACRES MOL. WITH A SHARED POND. HOME HAS NEWER ROOF AND HEAT/AIR.

627 S Rennie, Ada, 74820 5 Beds 3 Baths | $158,000 | Triplex | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This property has it all. A large and spacious duplex with a 1200sf 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a 1056sf 1 bedroom 1 bath with dining room, plus a 2 bedroom house. The duplex features central heat and air in the 2 bedroom (rents for $650.00) and the 1 bedroom has central heat and W/U air (rents for $450.00). The house has radiant heat and W/U air (rents for $550.00). The duplex can be converted back to a house!

