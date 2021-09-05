Check out these homes on the Ada market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Posted by 
Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 4 days ago

(Ada, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ada will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KO1Ua_0bnMmzrQ00

10619 County Road 3552, Ada, 74820

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,968 Square Feet | Built in 2013

15.78 acres of fertile partially wooded land located in the Byng school district only miles outside of Ada. The 2 bed 2 full bath manufactured home built in 2013 has a deck and wheelchair accessible ramp off back porch, with central heat and a wood burning fireplace option. Two large wheat silos, large barn/shed with built in cellar & tool room, pond, assortment of fruit trees, two working water wells, a second trailer home and plenty of wildlife are just a few of the extras this property has to offer.

For open house information, contact Andrea Childers, Leader Group Realty, LLC at 918-423-9458

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2114298)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RX6DE_0bnMmzrQ00

100 S Morrison Drive, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,980 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This home puts the custom in custom-built. Come check out this eye-catching, one-of-a-kind home on a large corner lot in the heart of Ada! This home has an uncommon beauty with soaring windows, providing a grand amount of natural light! The woodwork in this home is stunning. Love to entertain? Your guest will feel special with the massive living room, den, and back patio, or take your entertainment to the next level (literally) on your rooftop patio overlooking the city! Generator included.

For open house information, contact Loretta Bush, Home Place Real Estate at 580-421-7402

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-970812)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08H0gc_0bnMmzrQ00

700 S Monte Vista, Ada, 74820

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1983

GREAT EASTSIDE LOCATION!!! MINUTES FROM MERCY HOSPITAL. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME SITTING ON A PARTIALLY WOODED 1.5 ACRES MOL. WITH A SHARED POND. HOME HAS NEWER ROOF AND HEAT/AIR.

For open house information, contact Mary Jo Edens, Sweeney & Associates at 580-421-9911

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2125307)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bpDBE_0bnMmzrQ00

627 S Rennie, Ada, 74820

5 Beds 3 Baths | $158,000 | Triplex | 2,256 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This property has it all. A large and spacious duplex with a 1200sf 2 bedrooms 1 bath and a 1056sf 1 bedroom 1 bath with dining room, plus a 2 bedroom house. The duplex features central heat and air in the 2 bedroom (rents for $650.00) and the 1 bedroom has central heat and W/U air (rents for $450.00). The house has radiant heat and W/U air (rents for $550.00). The duplex can be converted back to a house!

For open house information, contact Angela Todd, Sweeney & Associates at 580-421-9911

Copyright © 2021 MLS Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NORESOK-2119013)

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

