Harrison-curious? These homes are on the market

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
You really need to take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath NEW home.
Beautifully updated 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a corner lot in a great Harrison neighborhood! Large lot, big shade trees, third garage in basement, low maintenance , exterior and much more.
Off Grid Ozark roughing @ its finest located in the heart of the Ozarks just 15mins to the Buffalo River 80 acres with abundant of wildlife (deer, turkey, hogs, elk, bear) for your hunting pleasures & a stocked pond (15ft deep) with bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill, and goldfish. Rustic Hunting cabin (24x30) that runs off of solar, outdoor shower runs off collected rain water/propane hot water tank, also solar operated. 50 yards behind the cabin is a beautiful waterfall that runs 8-9 months out of the year. Property is very secluded & private. Private yet so many possibilities including hunting, hiking,mountain biking, swimming, canoe, etc. See Land MLS 1193388.
Need A Home / Office Combo?? This one is perfect for you!! Walk into a nice entry/waiting & reception area with private office Plus living space that includes 7 additional rooms for use as living area and bedrooms, a full kitchen /dining area with all appliances and oak cabinets. a private full bath, another private 3/4 bath with laundry connections, and 2 handicap half baths near entry/waiting area for customers. Out the back door is a large patio and fenced back yard, there is a side entry and porch, plus a full front porch. The front area has concrete parking for 10 autos. Location is only a few blocks from the Harrison business district and 1 block off the Hwy 65-62-412 bypass. Well maintained building includes new central heat/air units in 2018 and new roof in 2019. Come see today!!
