CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison, AR

Harrison-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 4 days ago

(Harrison, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harrison will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfgIs_0bnMmx5y00

814 Smith Drive, Harrison, 72601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You really need to take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath NEW home.

For open house information, contact Roger A. Turner, Roger Turner Realty Inc at 870-741-3833

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-143781)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U22LE_0bnMmx5y00

501 Huntington, Harrison, 72601

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,988 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautifully updated 3 or 4 bedroom, 3 bath home on a corner lot in a great Harrison neighborhood! Large lot, big shade trees, third garage in basement, low maintenance , exterior and much more.

For open house information, contact Jason Canady, JERRY JACKSON REALTY at 870-741-5005

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-143374)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BndZN_0bnMmx5y00

79.46 Acres Nc2844, Marble Falls, 72648

1 Bed 0 Bath | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in None

Off Grid Ozark roughing @ its finest located in the heart of the Ozarks just 15mins to the Buffalo River 80 acres with abundant of wildlife (deer, turkey, hogs, elk, bear) for your hunting pleasures & a stocked pond (15ft deep) with bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill, and goldfish. Rustic Hunting cabin (24x30) that runs off of solar, outdoor shower runs off collected rain water/propane hot water tank, also solar operated. 50 yards behind the cabin is a beautiful waterfall that runs 8-9 months out of the year. Property is very secluded & private. Private yet so many possibilities including hunting, hiking,mountain biking, swimming, canoe, etc. See Land MLS 1193388.

For open house information, contact Tisha Sharp, Coldwell Banker Harris McHaney & Faucette-Bentonvi at 479-273-3838

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Arkansas Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAR-1193383)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DU8Vz_0bnMmx5y00

309 N Chestnut Street, Harrison, 72601

5 Beds 4 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,964 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Need A Home / Office Combo?? This one is perfect for you!! Walk into a nice entry/waiting & reception area with private office Plus living space that includes 7 additional rooms for use as living area and bedrooms, a full kitchen /dining area with all appliances and oak cabinets. a private full bath, another private 3/4 bath with laundry connections, and 2 handicap half baths near entry/waiting area for customers. Out the back door is a large patio and fenced back yard, there is a side entry and porch, plus a full front porch. The front area has concrete parking for 10 autos. Location is only a few blocks from the Harrison business district and 1 block off the Hwy 65-62-412 bypass. Well maintained building includes new central heat/air units in 2018 and new roof in 2019. Come see today!!

For open house information, contact Bobby Woods, HOMESTEAD REALTY OF HARRISON, INC at 870-741-2222

Copyright © 2021 Harrison District Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HDBRAR-142613)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
71
Followers
203
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Harrison, AR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Rain Water#Catfish#Living Space#Roger Turner Realty Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy