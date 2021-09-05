Vendors prepare Caribbean dishes for Carnival despite cancellation of parade

Vendors are making the best of Carnival, even though the annual West Indian Day Parade was cancelled Sunday.

Although the Carnival parade is canceled, Auntie Wendy's Catering says that it is booked and busy preparing for events surrounding West Indian festivities.

Auntie Wendy’s serves staples of the Caribbean, including pholouries, fried bake, macaroni pie and rice and peas.

The catering company wasn't in business during the pandemic and the cancellation of the West Indian Day Parade last year added insult to injury.

However, the catering service found a different purpose helping frontline workers, and now they're back in business.

“We cooked like 200, 300 meals to feed them, so it’s something kept us busy,” says caterer Wendy. “It's not like we didn't have anything to do, you always have something to do.”

Although Auntie Wendy's Catering took a financial hit, Wendy says she gained sense of normalcy Sunday as she made pholouries with her sisters.

