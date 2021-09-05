CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
News 12

Vendors prepare Caribbean dishes for Carnival despite cancellation of parade

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ub1Qv_0bnMmwDF00

Vendors are making the best of Carnival, even though the annual West Indian Day Parade was cancelled Sunday.

Although the Carnival parade is canceled, Auntie Wendy's Catering says that it is booked and busy preparing for events surrounding West Indian festivities.

Auntie Wendy’s serves staples of the Caribbean, including pholouries, fried bake, macaroni pie and rice and peas.

The catering company wasn't in business during the pandemic and the cancellation of the West Indian Day Parade last year added insult to injury.

However, the catering service found a different purpose helping frontline workers, and now they're back in business.

“We cooked like 200, 300 meals to feed them, so it’s something kept us busy,” says caterer Wendy. “It's not like we didn't have anything to do, you always have something to do.”

Although Auntie Wendy's Catering took a financial hit, Wendy says she gained sense of normalcy Sunday as she made pholouries with her sisters.

RELATED: NYC's West Indian American Day Carnival kicks off with COVID precautions in place

Comments / 10

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caribbean#The Carnival#West Indian#Indian American#Pholouries#Nyc#Covid
Related
New York City, NYNews 12

Video shows men hand over their jewelry, shoes in Morrisania robbery

Surveillance video released by police shows two men handing over their money and belongings - including their shoes - after being threatened at gunpoint in Morrisania. The robbery happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Aug. 12, when three men hopped out of two vehicles at the corner of Franklin Avenue and E. 169th Street and approached the two victims, police say.
New York City, NYpix11.com

A taste of the Caribbean: Celebrating the West Indies

Our area’s Caribbean community has found other ways to celebrate to keep the celebration alive. New York City’s annual West Indian Day Parade may be silenced for a second year because of COVID-19 concerns, but the festivities will go on as we get to experience the taste of the Caribbean!
Worldcountryliving.com

Where to go on holiday in 2022: Top 10 places to visit

Wondering where to go on holiday in 2022? Country Living has rounded up 10 of the best places to visit next year, from the UK to North America. From an underrated British city to a garden paradise, a once-in-a-lifetime wildlife haven to a mind-blowing, culture shock of a country, these are the top holiday destinations to add to your travel list for 2022.
Deer Park, NYgreaterlongisland.com

20 photos: Scenes from this Labor Day weekend’s Famous Food Festival

The 2021 installment of Famous Food Festival at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park is fully underway, and GreaterBabylon’s Andrew Theodorakis was there to capture it all. Famous Food Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 3, through Monday, Sept. 6. This year’s event, dubbed “Taste the World” features over 60 food vendors from NYC, Long Island and across the Tri-State area.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Caribbean Pride On Full Display At Scaled-Down West Indian Day Parade In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Brooklyn was celebrating Caribbean heritage Monday. Despite being largely postponed because of COVID, people turned out for the the West Indian Day Parade. The parade ended just before noon, but the festivities outside the Brooklyn Museum continue, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. The costumes were vibrant. The music was powerful. Caribbean pride was on full display. Many said they weren’t going to let anything stop them from celebrating. “It’s part of my culture. It makes you feel good,” one girl said. “It means celebration and also means heart,” said another. Around 200 people, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, gathered in the morning. Thousands...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

October Chicago Pride Parade Canceled Due To Continued COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Pride Parade had been postponed until October for this year, and now it has been canceled. The parade is traditionally held on the last Sunday in June, but it was canceled altogether this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and initially postponed this year for the same reason. Now, it is being canceled again. PrideChicago said in a statement that it had chosen an Oct. 3 date for a postponed parade with the idea in mind that it would be safer with vaccines available for COVID-19. But the highly-contagious delta variant has caused surges despite the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC’s Caribbean Carnival Parade, J’Ouvert to remain largely sidelined over COVID concerns

This year’s New York Caribbean Carnival Parade festivities will be substantially scaled back due to continuing concerns about the coronavirus, the highly contagious delta variant and the fact that 35% of New Yorkers remain unvaccinated for COVID-19. This parade, which proceeds annually on Labor Day weekend along Brooklyn’s Eastern Parkway, will be limited to a handful of smaller in-person ...
Grand Rapids, MIFox17

2021 Grand Rapids Santa Parade canceled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2021 Grand Rapids Santa Parade has been canceled due to concerns relating to COVID-19, according to the annual event’s website. Organizers say they will inform residents about plans for next year through social media. “We are already planning on returning in 2022 in a spectacular...
Festivalsupertalk929.com

TriPride Parade and Festival for 2021 cancelled

Organizers of the 2021 TriPride Parade and Festival scheduled for next month in Bristol have canceled this year’s event due to another wave of COVID cases and community spread in the area. The group encouraged those in the community who have not received their vaccine shot to go and get...
Festivaltalesbuzz.com

West Indian parade J’ouvert canceled over COVID again

The West Indian Day Parade and J’ouvert — the end of summer Caribbean emancipation celebration — will be canceled for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio and community leaders said Monday. Yvette Rennie, president of J’ouvert City International, explained that she opted not...
Macy, NENews Channel Nebraska

Macy's parade to be back after canceled by pandemic

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is officially coming back in person. Macy's announced Wednesday the annual parade is set to march down the streets with public viewing along the route. Last year, viewing was canceled because of the pandemic. The 95th annual parade will kickoff Thanksgiving morning. Participants and staff...
Gresham, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Bad news bears: parade canceled

Annual Gresham Teddy Bear Parade shuttered with COVID; still ways to support Gresham SoroptimistsNormally fall in Gresham is for the bears — at least stuffed ones. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ever-evolving variants, for the second year in a row the Soroptimist International of Gresham made the difficult decision to cancel the popular Teddy Bear Parade. The parade is one of the most popular annual gatherings in the city, with thousands visiting downtown to see the innovative, creative and fun floats. The Teddy Bear Parade features costumes, live music, plenty of laughter and, of course, tons of bears. It also marks a significant fundraisers for the Soroptimists and their mission of empowering women and girls to achieve career goals and reach financial independence. In lieu of the event, any support to the nonprofit organization that has been operating locally since 1977 can make a huge difference for the community. Learn more and donate online at sigresham.org/support-us/donate/ Though it couldn't happen in 2021, the nonprofit organization has already set a date to return next year. Mark your calendars for Sept. 24, 2022, for the roaring return of teddy bears to Gresham. {loadposition sub-article-01}
TravelNewsday

Travel Trending with Kathy Witt: Aboard Carnival's new Mardi Gras

EDITOR'S NOTE: Because of changing conditions surrounding COVID-19, readers are reminded to check federal, local and cruise-operator safety guidelines before planning a trip. Absence truly does make the heart grow fonder. I hadn’t seen my heart’s desire in 16 months — but there she stood, all 180,800 gross tons, a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy