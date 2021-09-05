House hunt Angleton: See what’s on the market now

(Angleton, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Angleton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1029 Heritage Oaks Drive, Angleton, 77515 3 Beds 2 Baths | $344,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Welcome home to 1029 Heritage Oaks Dr. This little piece of city, little piece of country is nestled in the subdivision of Heritage Oaks. Sitting on almost a half an acre and located in a cul-de-sac, this sprawling one story begins with a gorgeous exterior stone entrance. Inside, the spacious living room awaits and boasts a floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The kitchen is lined with gorgeous cabinetry with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms include ceiling fans and bathrooms have granite countertops. The primary bathroom features double sinks, a jetted garden tub and door-less shower. The garage is a 3-car tandem garage with a door in the front AND the rear of the home. Enjoy the amazing backyard view and all that nature has to offer on the covered back patio. You are not going to want to miss out on this one!

For open house information, contact Denice Thumann, Keller Williams Houston Preferred at 281-670-1800

715 West Kyle Road, Clute, 77531 4 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Welcome to 715 WEST KYLE ROAD. This Cozy THREE BEDROOM home sits midway on a gorgeous .35 acre Lot. This TWO STORY home will give you a piece of serenity close to the city. Plenty of CONCRETE ready for your projects. The back yard is fenced and cross fenced with a shed in the back right side of the property. This property has so much SHADE it is a pleasure to sit and Relax or enjoy gatherings in the back yard. This home offers THREE BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS with ALL BEDROOMS located Upstairs for that sense of PRIVACY. UPON entry you will approach the Spacious area to the right. Walk through and you will come into the dining, and kitchen area. There is plenty of room for small gatherings inside and out. The Kitchen is just right with plenty cabinet space. With A 456 sq. ft. GARAGE.

For open house information, contact Noeme Arceneaux, MEGA REALTY at 979-297-6000

101 Blossom Street, Lake Jackson, 77566 5 Beds 5 Baths | $331,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,151 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Once Owned by Congressman Ron Paul this home includes the office where Dr. Paul has done important work for Texas for 42 years. Located on a corner lot in one of Lake Jackson's most desired and established neighborhoods. Close to everything: Mall, Gym, grocery stores, restaurants, bars. Walk distance to downtown and a 15 minute drive to Surfside beach. This Spacious home features 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, three over-sized living areas, game room, study and in-law suite including a full bath and kitchenette. Spectacular kitchen with built-in microwave, double ovens, and ample storage space opens to the lovely breakfast area. Luxurious and spacious master holds a loft for extra and convenient space! Enjoy the fabulous backyard space perfect for entertaining your friends with a sparkling pool, outdoor patio, and plenty of open space for endless fun!

For open house information, contact Loraine Garcia, Keller Williams - Baytown at 832-926-4749

543 Wagon Wheel Trail, Angleton, 77515 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,150 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Located in tranquil and serene Bar X Ranch is where you'll find this custom new construction 1 story home. This highly upgraded home is an open floor plan with large windows throughout allowing for an abundance of natural light. Featuring a formal dining, formal living room, beautiful gourmet style kitchen with granite countertops and a spacious yard. Enjoy a spa-like experience in master en-suite w/ spacious shower & separate jetted tub. Bar X Ranch is an upcoming wildlife friendly community that is a short distance from exceptional outdoor entertaining such as Sea Center Texas, Wilderness Golf Course, Surfside Beach and so much more! The options are endless when it comes to this home. Truly a must-see! Schedule a showing today!

For open house information, contact Bruce Ham, Keller Williams - Houston Metropolitan at 713-621-8001