Take a look at these homes for sale in Butte

(Butte, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Butte than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

721 W Park Street, Butte, 59701 4 Beds 2 Baths | $247,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,762 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Pay attention to detail in this beautiful home in uptown Butte just blocks from MT Tech. As you enter the home you will fall in love with everything it has to offer. A living room, dining room, kitchen, and full bathroom on the main floor. 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs. Single car garage in the back with parking pad to the west. This property is the only one on the block that contains 2 lots and contains 5,838 sq. ft. with a yard to enjoy outdoor activities or room to build a larger garage. Call today to schedule an appointment.

For open house information, contact Susan Dorr, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

126 W Daly, Butte, 59701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1884

So much bang for your buck!!! This spectacular home offers 2 bedroom 1 1/2 baths, and two bonus rooms. One of the bonus rooms is currently being used as a nursery, but would also make an amazing walk-in closet. The other bonus room currently has a bar in it, and could also be used as a formal dining room. The deck out back has a great panoramic view of Butte down below. The single car garage is tucked neatly under the home and would be convenient for your outdoor vehicles. Come check out this great listing on the hill today!!

For open house information, contact Melissa Crosby, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

3007 Hecla, Butte, 59701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Very well maintained 1800 square foot home on a large corner lot. Detached two car garage with convenient alley access. Deck with pergola directly off kitchen makes for the perfect morning coffee area or shaded grilling. Main floor has a full bathroom with laundry, kitchen, living room, formal dining room and two bedrooms. Basement has a full bath with sauna, two utility areas perfect for storage or potentially another bedroom and a large finished family room with wood burning fire place.

For open house information, contact Matt Stout, RE/MAX Premier at 406-299-3500

815 Highland Avenue, Butte, 59701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Well maintained and with gorgeous hardwood floors! This cute house with a nice front yard and oversized two car garage could be a great first home or rental. With the walk out basement and bathroom downstairs, a little work adding a kitchen could make a second unit for income potential while you live upstairs! The main level has two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and an efficient kitchen. With tons of light throughout, this home is ready for you to call it yours (or your renters!)

For open house information, contact Katey White, Berkshire Hathaway - Butte at 406-299-3980