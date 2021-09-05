CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsville, TX

On the hunt for a home in Kingsville? These houses are on the market

Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 4 days ago

(Kingsville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kingsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoUSJ_0bnMmsgL00

319 Birchwood Dr, Kingsville, 78363

3 Beds 2 Baths | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Cute as a Button... and what a PRICE!!! Welcome HOME... Beautifully Remodeled and ready for YOU...but even with updates/upgrades there's still room to make it YOURS! Let's be serious, though, with that Back Patio and Yard you'll probably be outside... (Good luck getting everyone to leave after the party!) Easy access to both NAS-Kingsville and TAMU-Kingsville... Something of this quality doesn't come around often... See it TODAY or YOUR HOME might be gone TOMORROW!

For open house information, contact Alexander Garcia, Keller Williams Coastal Bend at 361-225-7900

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-387210)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0XYC_0bnMmsgL00

323 E Fordyce Ave, Kingsville, 78363

3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Calling all Investors! Home sits on 3 lots...lots of room to grow! Close to TAMUK, stores, restaurants. Spacious 2 bedroom potentially 3 bedroom/office on front dwelling that consists of 1048 square feet with 1 bathroom on front lot with separate laundry room. Enclosed screened in front porch, high ceilings, newer vinyl wood-appearance flooring, ceramic tile kitchen & bathroom. Water heater 1-year old. AC unit 4-5 years old. Carport 1 year old. There is a structure on back of lot that consists of 840 square feet-No central air or window units on back dwelling. This property is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Rhonda Hance, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-381430)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTnpP_0bnMmsgL00

326 Jay Vee, Kingsville, 78363

5 Beds 5 Baths | $470,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,279 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spectacular 5-bedroom home displays a grand style of living. Custom iron and brick gates frame the corner home and add to its overall intrigue. It is evident that this is a special home designed to host and entertain. Some of the 1st floor offerings include a formal living room/office, a formal dining room spacious enough to host large dinner parties, sun-filled kitchen with center island, breakfast room, 1 bedroom, 2 full baths, and a large den accented by a wb fireplace, wet bar, and windows and glass doors that overlook a breathtaking patio. Extra special is an enclosed patio, perfect for outdoor dining! Upstairs you will find the master retreat with ample space for a sitting area, and a bathroom with his/her vanities and closets. There’s more! 3 additional bedrooms…one of which hosts its own en suite bathroom, while the other two share a Jack & Jill. Upstairs terrace overlooks the patio and in-ground pool. This property features sizable spaces for outdoor activities.

For open house information, contact Lynn Yaklin, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-377564)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2Dnj_0bnMmsgL00

1180 E County Road 2360, Riviera, 78379

2 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Looking for a place close to the water with a lot of room to breathe? Endless possibilities with this place. It would make a great home site or a good area for development. 20 acres with a partial pond located close to Baffin Bay, which are perfect for those w/ horses or just want other space to do your thing. A lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile Home, 24 X 60 workshop/man cave, 3 bay detached garage and a 2 car detached covered area. The workshop has room for all your equipment and a work area. True country living, not too far from the bay. You are close to the boat ramp, public fishing pier and 2 popular Seafood Restaurants. Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Call for your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Karen Wright, Coldwell Bnkr. Homestead Prop. at 361-592-4343

Copyright © 2021 South Texas Multiple Listing Service, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCARTX-384734)

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

